French protesters rage against Covid health pass

France was rocked on Saturday by a series of febrile protests against a bill which requires people have a special Covid health pass to enter restaurants and mandates Covid vaccinations for all healthcare workers.

Among the tens of thousands of people to take part were members of far-right groups and the French yellow-vest movement.

Police fired water cannon and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly.

Legislators in France’s Senate debated the virus bill on Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday. With virus infections spiking and hospitalisations rising, the French government wants to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable people and hospitals, and avoid any new lockdown.

Most French adults are fully vaccinated and multiple polls indicate a majority of French people support the new measures. But not everyone.

Protesters chanting “Liberty! Liberty!” gathered at Bastille plaza and marched through eastern Paris in one of several demonstrations Saturday around France. Thousands also joined a gathering across the Seine River from the Eiffel Tower organised by a former top official in Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration party.

While most protesters were calm, tensions erupted on the margins of the Bastille march. Riot police sprayed tear gas on marchers after someone threw a chair at an officer. Other projectiles were also thrown. Later some protesters moved to the Arc de Triomphe and police used water cannon to disperse them.

Tear gas was deployed against more boisterous protesters by the French police. AFP

Marchers included far-right politicians and activists, as well as others angry at President Emmanuel Macron. Their anger focused on a French health pass now required to enter museums, movie theatres and tourist sites. The bill under debate would expand the pass requirement to all restaurants and bars in France and some other venues.

To get the pass, people need to be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative test or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

Covid health pass divides politicians

Lawmakers are divided over how far to go in imposing health passes or mandatory vaccinations. More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France, and the country is now seeing about 20,000 new infections a day, up from just a few thousand a day in early July.

More than 2 billion people worldwide have been vaccinated and information about Covid vaccines is now widely available, but many protesters said they felt they were being rushed into something they’re not ready to do.

Céline Augen, a secretary at a doctor’s office, is prepared to lose her job under the new measure because she doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

Ayoub Bouglia, an engineer, called for understanding because "a part of France is always going to be unwilling [to be vaccinated] and that blackmail and threats won’t work.”

Last weekend more than 100,000 people protested around France against the measures.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports