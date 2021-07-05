A guide to latest travel rules for returning to Abu Dhabi

Greece is one of 19 destinations open for quarantine-free travel from Dubai . All images courtesy Unsplash unless otherwise mentioned (Shutterstock)

Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from abroad will now have to quarantine for longer.

The updated rules, announced on Sunday, will affect all citizens and residents, regardless of their vaccination status.

But for how long must people isolate, and when will children returning from overseas be able to return to school?

Here's the latest:

Vaccinated travellers arriving from non-green list countries

Immunised Emirati citizens and residents flying into Abu Dhabi from countries not on the emirate’s green list will now quarantine for seven days instead of five.

They must also take a PCR test on arrival, and again on day 6.

The rule applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, as documented on their Al Hosn app.

Unvaccinated arrivals from non-green list countries

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving from countries not on the green list will have to quarantine for 12 days, up from 10 before.

They also must take a PCR test on arrival and another on day 11.

The UK was removed from Abu Dhabi's green list meaning even vaccinated travellers will need to quarantine on arrival to the emirate. Reuters

Travelling with unvaccinated children

Parents travelling with unvaccinated children who are returning to Abu Dhabi after the summer holidays must plan for a quarantine period before they return to school.

Under recent rules, all school staff and pupils aged 16 and over must have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by the start of the new school term.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi are currently waiting for updates from the authorities on testing policies and protocols for children and staff who have travelled outside the Emirates during the summer holidays.

Last year, all pupils aged over 12 had to be tested for Covid-19 before they could return to in-person classes in Abu Dhabi.

And parents were advised to plan their holidays to account for a quarantine period for their children before they could attend school.

They were asked to return at least two weeks prior to the beginning of the new academic year, to meet any requirements of quarantine or Covid-19 required by the UAE Government.

Teacher helps a kindergarten student with a computer game at Al Yasat school in Abu Dhabi. Nicole Hill / The National

Anyone arriving from green-list countries

All arrivals from green-list destinations are already exempt from quarantine.

But they must take a PCR test on arrival, isolating until the result comes through, and another on day 6. Day 1 is the date of arrival.

Tourists arriving from non-green list countries

Tourists arriving from countries not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days, regardless of whether or not they have been immunised.

Anyone wishing to enter Abu Dhabi from the border with Dubai must provide a negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours or a negative laser DPI blood test result issued within 24 hours.

Any portion of the 10 days spent elsewhere in the UAE, such as Dubai, will be deducted from the period.

For example, if they have spent five days elsewhere in the UAE, they will be required to finish the remaining five days quarantine in Abu Dhabi and take a PCR test on day 8. The quarantine will be monitored by a tracking wristband.

Where you can quarantine

Most travellers arriving from non-green list countries can quarantine at home, while being monitored by a tracking wristband.

But anyone arriving from a country UAE authorities deem to be high-risk will be required to complete the quarantine in accommodation provided by the government.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

