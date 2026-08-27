Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz Sharif recognised for tech-driven environmental efforts

The chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has been recognised by the Nobel Sustainability Trust for efforts to use technology to tackle climate change, reduce air pollution, restore forests and conserve wildlife.

The provincial government's media office said this week that the trust, an independent foundation established in Switzerland in 2007 by members of the Nobel family, has also invited Ms Sharif to address its 2026 award gala and summit in Hong Kong.

The recognition highlights Punjab's use of digital platforms, real-time monitoring and data-driven systems to manage air pollution and smog, and to oversee forests and wildlife, a statement read.

Punjab has sought to expand technology-based monitoring of air quality, identify major sources of emissions and improve enforcement and co-ordination among government agencies, the statement read.

The province has also introduced digital monitoring and remote surveillance systems for forest and wildlife management, it said.

Nobel Sustainability Trust chairman Peter Nobel highlighted Punjab's move towards technology-enabled governing in an official communication to Ms Sharif, the statement read.

The recognition comes as Pakistan's most populous province grapples with severe air pollution and recurring winter smog, particularly in Lahore and surrounding areas.

Traders and customers gather at a wholesale fish market in Lahore, engulfed in smog. AFP Show caption: Traders and customers gather at a wholesale fish market in L…

Environmental authorities are increasingly turning to monitoring technology and enforcement measures, as they seek to curb pollution from transport, industry, agriculture and other sources.

Ms Sharif, daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, became Punjab's chief minister in 2024.