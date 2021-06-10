Klarna valued at $45.6bn after raising more cash from SoftBank

Stockholm-based buy now, pay later FinTech is Europe's most valuable start-up

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said investors "are supporting Klarna’s ambition to challenge" outdated credit models. Reuters
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said investors "are supporting Klarna’s ambition to challenge" outdated credit models. Reuters

Klarna is raising fresh funds from investors led by SoftBank that values the Swedish FinTech startup at $45.6 billion, months after two separate investment rounds have sent the company’s valuation soaring.

The Stockholm-based company, which is already Europe’s most valuable startup, raised $639 million in new equity funding, it said on Thursday.

“I’m very proud of the investors who are supporting Klarna’s ambition to challenge these outdated models” of revolving credit, said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the company’s founder and chief executive.

Klarna in March raised $1bn at a valuation of $31bn, tripling its price from a previous round in September. At the time, Mr Siemiatkowski said there was high demand from investors and they could have raised as much as $3bn.

SoftBank is already an investor in Klarna, according to a representative for the FinTech company. Other investors in the latest funding round include Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group as well as Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer and Permira.

Klarna said in March the hot investor demand was driven by the company’s success in the US, which is on track to overtake Germany as its biggest market by the end of 2021. The company previously said it had signed up 20 of the top 100 brands in the US and attracted a million new customers a month there in the last quarter of 2020.

The FinTech firm, which rivals PayPal and Square as well as traditional credit cards, lets customers “buy now and pay later” in four interest-free instalments when they shop online or in store with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, Adidas and Lululemon.

Klarna continues to face speculation around a possible public listing in the near future. In May, Klarna said it was considering a listing in London in the next year or two but that it was still deciding where to list.

“We are excited to continue supporting the team in bringing the next generation of financial services to new markets worldwide,” said Yanni Pipilis, a managing partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Updated: June 10, 2021 09:23 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?

Beyond The Headlines
Iata will launch its travel pass app in the "next few weeks", Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, said at a June 10 press briefing. Courtesy Iata. 

Iata Travel Pass app to go live within 'weeks'

Aviation
St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP

What the leaders will be eating at G7 dinners

World
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast