FBI’s encrypted app leads to 800 arrests of global criminals

More than 800 criminals were arrested, 55 luxury vehicles impounded and over $48 million in various currencies and digital assets were seized through a covert operation that tricked criminals into using a phone encryption app run by the FBI and 16 other global security agencies.

The operation, called OTF Greenlight or Trojan Shield, was one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities, Europol, which was part of the action, said in a statement on Tuesday.

A series of law enforcement actions were executed over the past few days across 16 countries, resulting in more than 700 house searches and seizure of more than 30 tonnes of drugs.

“This operation is an exceptional success by the authorities in the US, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and the other European members of the Operational Task Force,” Europol’s deputy executive director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe said.

The aim of the coalition was to target global organised crime by offering criminals an encrypted device and app with features seemingly helpful in executing high-profile crimes.

Since 2019, the agencies ran an encrypted device company called Anom. It grew to service more than 12,000 encrypted devices that were used by over 300 criminal syndicates operating in more than 100 countries. Groups using the app included Italian organised crime, outlaw motorcycle gangs and international drug trafficking organisations.

“Encrypted criminal communications platforms have traditionally been a tool to evade law enforcement and facilitate transnational organised crime,” Calvin Shivers, assistant director of FBI’s criminal investigative division, said.

“The FBI and our international partners continue to push the envelope and develop innovative ways to overcome these challenges and bring criminals to justice," he added.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters that the device helped to foil more than 20 murder plots and various other heinous crimes.

“This operation is one of the largest intelligence-led police operations against violent crime and drug networks ever in Sweden,” said Linda Staaf, police commissioner and head of intelligence of the Swedish police.

“We highly appreciate this type of co-operation between law enforcement agencies. The criminality spreads across borders and international co-operation is crucial to fight serious crime.”