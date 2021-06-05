Broadcom forecasts upbeat sales on 5G ramp up

The company counts iPhone maker Apple as a major customer in its wireless chip division

Broadcom's sales rose to $6.6 billion in the second quarter ended on May 2. Getty
Broadcom's sales rose to $6.6 billion in the second quarter ended on May 2. Getty

Broadcom expects current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

As the global rollout of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smartphones will benefit Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple as a major customer in its wireless chip division.

The company, which also makes chips for data centres and servers, estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.8 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates of $6.6bn, according to Refinitiv.

The company's fiscal third-quarter estimates typically include ramping up production for the launch of Apple's iPhones in the fall.

On a conference call with investors, chief executive Hock Tan said demand in the company's wireless segment was higher than expected in the just-ended fiscal second quarter, which could result in less demand in the fiscal third quarter.

Read More

An artist’s rendition of United Airlines Boom Supersonic Overture jet. Courtesy BoomHow does United Airlines aim to disrupt travel with supersonic Overture jets?

Elon Musk's Tesla files trademark for restaurant business

He also said that long-term supply contracts such as the one with Apple give Broadcom "the confidence to invest in R&D to make [capital expenditure] capacity investment. And in return, we offer the best leading-edge technology in specific areas in a timely manner to our critical customers”.

Broadcom has been working to allocate the chips it can get to end market demand for electronics rather than to customer stockpiling, an effort analysts said seems to be working.

“While our industry checks do indicate significant double ordering in Broadcom's supply chain, we think Broadcom's customers are still unable to build much buffer inventory," said Kinngai Chan, an analyst at Summit Insights Group.

Broadcom's revenue rose to $6.6bn in the second quarter ended May 2, from $5.7bn a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $6.5bn.

The company reported a net income of $1.5bn in the second quarter, compared with $563 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.6 per share, beating estimates of $6.4 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Published: June 5, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09251589 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan, holding their son Archie, at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019 (reissued 06 June 2021) Duchess Meghan gave birth to her second child, the couple announced on its Internet platform on 06 June 2021. Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor according to the announcement was born in California, USA, on Friday, 04 June 2021. The birth was confirmed by a spokesperson of the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and his wife. EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL *** Local Caption *** 56698564

Stars congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Lilibet

Family
Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. AP

Logan Paul takes Floyd Mayweather the distance in exhibition boxing bout

Sport
The Bar jacket at the Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams exhibition, which will open in New York in the autumn. Photo by Adrien Dirand

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition to open in New York

Fashion
US Army soldiers (L), stand next to the former Ba'ath Party Headquarters near entrance to the International Zone on May 30, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. AFP

Drone attacks in Iraq point to new Iranian strategy

MENA
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams