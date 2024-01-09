CES 2024: Digital birth certificates and a transparent TV headline on first day

CES, the world's biggest technology exhibition, has kicked into full gear, with a number of big companies showcasing the latest products aimed at shaping the future.

The Las Vegas showpiece, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, has become a platform for major announcements, innovations and, at times, the unveiling of some of the tech industry's weird and wonderful stuff.

We take a look at some of the highlights from the first day of CES 2024.

LG's transparent TV

South Korea's LG Electronics, one of the world's biggest appliance manufacturers, unveiled what it called the world's first transparent OLED television, the LG Signature OLED T.

The LG Signature OLED T transparent TV, seen at CES 2024, can double as furniture as it can blend in with its environment. AP

How does it work? The TV's Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmits 4K images and sound to the OLED T. The TV also doubles as a piece of furniture that blends in with its environment thanks to its transparency, or as some sort of digital aquarium.

This isn't the first time LG has introduced a unique TV. In 2021, it rolled out – pun definitely intended – the Signature OLED R, which has a rollable display and is priced at a whopping $100,000. LG has yet to announce the Signature OLED T's availability and price – which we're quite sure is also "up" there.

Samsung brings back Ballie

Samsung is further leaning into the artificial intelligence game with a revamped version of its Ballie robot. The rolling machine, which resembles a tennis ball and was first introduced at CES 2020, can now act as a projector while following you around.

Aside from communicating with it and issuing commands, Ballie can interact with other smart home devices and, apparently, check on your pet and even "feed" it.

On the hardware side, Samsung announced new visual display products and digital appliances, the Galaxy Book4 laptop and the new Spatial AI service to boost interaction between users and its devices – all underpinned by, you guessed it, AI.

Samsung, the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturer, is scheduled to introduce its next flagship smartphone line-up on January 17 in San Francisco, expected to be the Galaxy S24 series, with more AI on the tab.

In addition, the Seoul-based company gave a sneak peek of new concept displays that are bigger, rollable and more foldable, dubbing the last one as In&Out Flip, because it "can be folded inward and outward".

Samsung is expected to unveil these new-generation displays on Tuesday at CES.

Sony to give 'birth certificates' to images

Japan's Sony capped off the first day of CES by committing to fight off misinformation – by giving "birth certificates" to images shot on their cameras.

The Tokyo-based company said it has developed in-camera digital technology that would verify the authenticity of an image, which very much resembles the concept of non-fungible tokens.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Associated Press and "other industry leaders to create a digital birth certificate for images shot on our cameras, ... will validate the origin of their content and help safeguard facts and combat misinformation”, Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics, said at CES.

Other highlights of Sony's presentation include boosting the creator community by introducing new services, from creating digital scenes ahead of principal photography to supporting the growth of virtual production, and a new fan engagement experience in collaboration with English football team Manchester City.

The company is also taking aim at Meta Platforms and Apple in the high-tech headset game with the introduction of a new mixed-reality headset in co-operation with Germany's Siemens.

Yoshinori Matsumoto, executive deputy president at Sony, presenting the company's mixed-reality headset at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. AFP

The device, expected to be available later this year, allows for spatial content creation and can be controlled with ring and stylus-like accessories – which haven't been developed by even the Facebook parent and iPhone maker.

And, just for fun, Sony drove the latest version of the Afeela electric car, made by the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture, on stage – using a PlayStation controller.

Volkswagen and ChatGPT ride together

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest car maker, has joined the generative AI race by integrating a ChatGPT-powered bot into a number of its vehicles.

The chatbot will be integrated into its IDA digital assistant, and "offers a multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control", the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Volkswagen's ChatGPT-powered chatbot will be integrated into its IDA infotainment system on a number of its vehicles. Photo: Volkswagen

That includes controlling the infotainment system, navigation and air conditioning, or answering general knowledge questions. "In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its continuously expanding capabilities," it added.

However, as noted by TechCrunch, the chatbot "could still be tricked in some cases". It will initially be introduced in Europe, with a US launch "being considered".

The chatbot will be available on the ID.703, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.703 EVs, and the new versions of the Golf04, Passat and Tiguan.

Kia's modular vehicles let you swap parts

Need more space in your vehicle? Kia will let you do just that but instead of swapping the actual vehicle, you can instead swap out its parts.

The Kia PV1, PV5 and PV7 modular vehicles are part of its Platform Beyond Vehicle future mobility strategy. Photo: Kia

The Korean car maker announced new modular vehicles that let users customise them according to their needs.

This is part of Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) future mobility strategy, which includes five modular vehicles that are set to enter mass production in 2025.

"Behind a fixed cab, or ‘driver zone’, a variety of interchangeable upper bodies, or ‘life modules’, can be connected to the base vehicle via a hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology, turning the PBV into a taxi during the day, a delivery van at night, and a personal recreational vehicle on weekends," it said.