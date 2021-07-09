German start-up Volocopter partners with Canada’s CAE to develop air taxi pilot fleet

CAE commits to expand its training network to support Volocopter's growth with a forecasted investment of nearly $40m

The VoloCity flies over the Singapore skyline. Courtesy Volocopter

Alkesh Sharma
Jul 9, 2021

Volocopter, a German start-up backed by Intel and Daimler, has joined forces with the Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, CAE, to develop, certify and deploy a pilot training programme for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations.

The partnership aims to develop the “pilot workforce of the future” and ensure “safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally” by leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, mixed reality and data analytics, the firms said in a joint statement.

We are committed to supporting Volocopter's inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training
Nick Leontidis, CAE's group president for civil aviation training solutions

“As we scale our UAM [Urban Air Mobility] services in cities around the world, specific pilot training and qualification for our Volocopters will be an important element,” Volocopter's Chief Executive Florian Reuter said.

UAM is an emerging part of the aviation industry focused on aerial connectivity in and around cities. Volocopter's family of electric aircraft is designed to relieve today’s heavily fossil-fuelled, inner-city traffic for both people and goods.

The company’s first commercial eVTOL aircraft, the VoloCity, is well into its certification programme with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and is positioned to launch first services for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

A Volocopter aircraft pictured during a test flight in Dubai in 2017. Courtesy Volocopter

Founded in 2011, Volocopter flew public test flights at Singapore’s Marina Bay in October 2019 and the world’s first autonomous eVTOL flight in Dubai in 2017. It is also developing products for the logistics space with their heavy-lift cargo variant, the VoloDrone.

“We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training ... that prioritises safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience and longstanding relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's group president for civil aviation training solutions.

Increasing air mobility will create a need for an estimated 60,000 pilots within the first decade of operation, according to CAE’s Advanced Air Mobility white-paper published this month.

The company has committed to expanding its worldwide training network with a forecasted investment of nearly $40 million to meet Volocopter’s projected pilot demand in the early years of operation.

As part of the agreement, both companies will work closely to obtain regulatory approval for their pilot training programme of the future.

Volocopter’s VoloCity electric aircraft.

