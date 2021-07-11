German start-up Volocopter partners with Canada’s CAE to train air taxi pilots

Volocopter, a German start-up backed by Intel and Daimler, has joined forces with Canadian simulator specialist CAE to develop and run a pilot training programme for air taxi operations.

The electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, partnership aims to develop the “pilot workforce of the future” and ensure “safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally” by using technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual and mixed reality and data analytics, the companies said.

Quote We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training Nick Leontidis, CAE's group president for civil aviation training solutions

“As we scale our UAM [Urban Air Mobility] services in cities around the world, specific pilot training and qualification for our Volocopters will be an important element,” Volocopter's chief executive Florian Reuter said.

UAM is an emerging part of the aviation industry focused on aerial connectivity in and around cities. Volocopter's family of electric aircraft is designed to relieve today’s heavy inner-city traffic that is powered by fossil fuels.

The company’s first commercial eVTOL aircraft, the VoloCity, is well into its certification programme with the EU Aviation Safety Agency and is positioned to launch its first services for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

A Volocopter aircraft pictured during a test flight in Dubai in 2017. Courtesy Volocopter

Founded in 2011, Volocopter conducted public test flights in Singapore in October 2019 and staged the world’s first autonomous eVTOL flight in Dubai in 2017. It is also developing a heavy-lift cargo variant known as the VoloDrone for use in the logistics space.

“We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training ... that prioritises safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience and long-standing relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's group president for civil aviation training solutions.

Expanding air mobility will create a need for about 60,000 pilots within the first decade of operation, according to CAE’s Advanced Air Mobility white paper published earlier this month.

The company has committed to expand its worldwide training network through an investment of about $40 million to meet Volocopter’s projected pilot demand in the early years of operation.

As part of the agreement, both companies will work closely to obtain regulatory approval for their pilot training programme.

Volocopter’s VoloCity electric aircraft.

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

