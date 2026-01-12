UAE launches digital platform to manage federal government real estate assets

The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a new digital platform to manage the federal government’s real estate assets efficiently.

The centralised site is designed to document and update data on federal property, the ministry said on Monday.

The platform provides tools for lease management, including identifying spaces for lease, creating and approving contracts, and tracking modifications and terminations.

Detailed financial data, such as property value, depreciation rates and operational expenses, as well as non-financial information, covering property classification, location, condition and technical specifications, can also be accessed.

A complete digital record of relevant documents, including architectural plans, site maps and associated contracts are available.

"As part of this initiative, the ministry has transitioned from cumbersome, paper-based procedures to fully automated, streamlined processes," the Ministry of Finance said.

"This is enabled by a unified mechanism for submitting federal real estate requests, supported by real-time notifications for execution and follow-up, along with the ability to upload all relevant supporting documentation."

Requests cover a range of functions, from property inspection and sales to applications for transfer, demolition and procedures for subdividing or consolidating units.

The initiative "responds to a genuine need to unify federal real estate asset data, enhance its quality, and link it to relevant financial and operational procedures, ensuring accuracy, faster access to information, and improved efficiency in planning and expenditure across federal entities", said Mariam Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance.

The platform is practical and easy to use, she said, enabling federal bodies to register and update their own data.

It will also help with processing requests, through automated procedures, to reduce time, eliminate bureaucracy and increase efficiency, the ministry said.

The platform follows a four-tier classification model to ensure systematic organisation of property assets.

This includes site, encompassing a group of properties; the building, an independent unit within a site; the floor, a subdivision of a building where details such as area and occupancy are recorded; and the unit at the most granular level, referring to individual usable or leasable spaces such as offices or rooms.

"This structured hierarchy standardises real estate classification across all federal entities, guaranteeing data accuracy and enabling rapid information retrieval," the ministry said.

The new announcement comes as the UAE's real estate sector continued to perform strongly on the back of strong economic growth and government programmes, such as expansion of 10-year golden visa scheme.

The country's gross domestic product is projected to have expanded by 4.8 per cent in 2025, to outperform the global average amid the diversification of the UAE economy and boost in oil production, the International Monetary Fund said.