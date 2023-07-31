Aldar’s second-quarter profit surges 52% on higher revenue

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 52 per cent surge in its second-quarter profit as revenue increased on the back of strong growth in property sales.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh1.3 billion ($353 million), Aldar said in a filing on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue and rental income for the period increased by 21 per cent annually to more than Dh3.2 billion.

The company reported first half development sales of Dh11.6 billion, with 10 new project launches so far this year.

“Solid consumer and business confidence is supporting domestic demand, which is translating into strong development sales and high occupancy across the company’s portfolio of prime assets,” Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties, said.

“This is a direct result of the successful socio-economic reforms enacted by the UAE government, which have positioned the country as a premier lifestyle, investment and business destination.”

Aldar is at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop its property sector. The developer continues to expand its portfolio, announcing a number of new deals this year.

Earlier this month, Aldar unveiled a $2.18 billion Yas Island project called Balghaiylam in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to boost the stock of integrated and sustainable residential communities in the capital.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the project, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

Aldar is also looking to develop new commercial assets on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and expand its property portfolio further.

In March, the company signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company to jointly develop commercial assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the capital's international financial centre.

Aldar also plans to develop three new communities in Dubai through a joint venture with Dubai Holding. The deal marks Aldar’s entry into Dubai’s property sector, as part of the company’s broader expansion into new markets.

The developer plans to launch a dozen new projects this year and will continue to look for acquisitions to boost its portfolio, Jonathan Emery, chief executive of Aldar Development, told The National in January.

Aldar Properties, International Holding Company and Adnec Group have also announced that they will merge their jointly owned property and facilities management businesses.

The merger, within the Aldar Estates platform, creates the Middle East region’s largest property and facilities management company, Aldar said this month.

It also plans to invest Dh500 million to revamp two of its malls in the UAE, bringing its total committed spend on redeveloping retail assets to Dh1 billion.

The UAE property market has continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of government initiatives, higher oil prices and other measures to support the economy.

Abu Dhabi recorded 10,557 real estate transactions worth Dh46.33 billion ($12.61 billion) in the first half of 2023 amid strong demand from buyers.

The value of the deals more than doubled during the six-month period, while the volume of transactions, which include property sales and mortgages, rose by 41 per cent on an annual basis, the Abu Dhabi media office reported on Monday, citing data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Dubai's property market also registered strong growth in the first quarter of this year, with total transaction value up 80 per cent annually to Dh157 billion, according to official data.

Total transactions rose 49 per cent to 38,715 during the three-month period.