Aldar unveils $2.18bn Yas Island project in partnership with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest property developer, is developing a residential community worth Dh8 billion ($2.18 billion) north-east of Yas Island to boost the stock of integrated and sustainable residential communities in the UAE capital.

Being developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Balghaiylam, as the project is known, will further enhance the well-being of citizens and reflect the economic and cultural growth taking place in Abu Dhabi, Aldar said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the project, which is expected to be completed by 2026, the developer said.

