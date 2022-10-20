Dubai developer Deyaar reports fourfold jump in third-quarter profit to $9.89m

Dubai property developer Deyaar reported a more than fourfold jump in its third-quarter profit on higher revenue as the UAE’s property market continues to rebound from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Net profit for the three-month period ending September 30 climbed to Dh36.34 million ($9.89m), from Dh8.1m in the same period in 2021, the lender said on Thursday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue in the third quarter surged 72 per cent annually to Dh207.7m, from Dh120.7m in the same period in 2021.

The latest financial results come as the UAE’s property market continues to recover from the pandemic on the back of government initiatives such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers, as well as the expansion of the 10-year Golden Visa programme and the economic boost generated by Expo 2020 Dubai.

In Dubai, average residential prices in the third quarter grew 9 per cent annually while average rental rates rose by 25 per cent, with both sales and rentals bolstered by more robust demand and increased buyer activity, according to a recent report from consultancy JLL.

In Abu Dhabi, sale prices during the three months period climbed 4 per cent while average rents increased by 2 per cent annually, the report said.

More to follow …