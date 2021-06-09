Olive Rock Partners takes stake in UEMedical in debut deal

Private equity firm co-invests with Cerberus Capital in Abu Dhabi healthcare group with 21 hospitals and health centres

Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi is one of 21 hospitals and health centres run by UEMedical, which has just received investment from private equity firms Olive Rock Partners and Cerberus Capital Management. Courtesy Moorfields Hospital
Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi is one of 21 hospitals and health centres run by UEMedical, which has just received investment from private equity firms Olive Rock Partners and Cerberus Capital Management. Courtesy Moorfields Hospital

Olive Rock Partners, an independent private equity firm based in Abu Dhabi, completed its debut deal with an investment in healthcare company UEMedical.

Olive Rock, in which Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners became an anchor investor in March, said it is investing in the business alongside an affiliate of New York-based alternative asset firm Cerberus Capital Management. It did not reveal the value of the investment in UEMedical, but founding partner Muhannad Qubbaj told The National that it had secured an "influential minority" stake.

“We are excited to partner with the UEMedical team and shareholders to further enhance the growth of this exceptional platform within Abu Dhabi and its neighbouring Emirates as well as abroad, focusing initially on Saudi Arabia,” Mr Qubbaj said.

“This is a landmark deal within a growing and attractive sector globally and we are very pleased to be working with Cerberus to support it.”

Read More

Investcorp plans to delist its shares on the Bahrain bourse. Photo: Courtesy InvestcorpInvestcorp announces intention to delist from Bahrain Bourse to pursue 'agile' growth

Mubadala invests $494m in Europe's biggest veterinary care provider

Gulf Capital and NBK Capital Partners exit Jordan’s Classic Fashion

The number of hospitals in the UAE grew by 6.2 per cent per year to 158 in 2020, with the bulk (70 per cent) of these operated by private sector companies, according to the UAE Health Sector Pulse report published by Alvarez & Marsal last month.

Abu Dhabi has 66 hospitals containing about 5,500 beds, according to the report. Occupancy rates stand at 55 per cent and the market remains relatively fragmented, with "few dominant players", the report said.

UEMedical was founded in 2008 and has 21 hospitals and health centres. The company operates Danat Al Emarat Hospital, a specialist women's and children's hospital in the UAE capital, as well as the HealthPlus fertility and family health centres and the Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre Abu Dhabi – a joint venture with the London-based specialist Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The company employs more than 2,300 healthcare professionals and has treated about 700,000 patients. It will use the new funding from Olive Rock and Cerberus to add complementary services and extend its geographical reach.

“With an expanding focus on healthcare in the region, the company [UEMedical] is well-positioned to broaden its reach,” Gabriel Schulze, senior managing director of Cerberus, said. “We look forward to partnering with Olive Rock as we support UEMedical on its mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centric care.”

Olive Rock was founded last year by Mr Qubbaj and Abdullah Shahin, both of whom are former partners at Gulf Capital. The company is currently in the process of raising its debut fund.

Cerberus Capital Management manages $53 billion of private equity, private credit and real estate assets.

Olive Rock and Cerberus were advised on their investment by law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Published: June 9, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams