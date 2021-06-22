Mubadala's GlobalFoundries to build $4bn Singapore chip plant

The company plans to expand capacity at its manufacturing centres in Germany and the US, chief executive says

The Globalfoundries complex in Singapore. The company has nine chip-making plants around the world. Globalfoundries
The Globalfoundries complex in Singapore. The company has nine chip-making plants around the world. Globalfoundries

Globalfoundries, one of the top semiconductor manufacturers, is co-investing $4 billion in a new plant in Singapore to address an ongoing shortage of chips that is affecting the automotive and electronics industries worldwide.

The US company, a unit of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, will finance the expansion using its own investments and those of government and long-term customers, said chief executive Thomas Caulfield during an online ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday.

“We are expanding our global manufacturing footprint, starting with a new fab [foundry] in Singapore,” he said.

“This is a true symbol of what can be achieved by combining government and customers’ partnerships and GF investments.”

Read More

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company is bullish on Asia and technology. Pawan Singh / The NationalMubadala looks to beef up tech investments and boost Asia portfolio

Mubadala's 2019 income surges more than four-fold as assets grow

Mubadala looks to boost investment in medical technology

The US company will spend $1bn each to expand manufacturing capacity in the US and Germany over the next two years, he told a separate media briefing on Tuesday.

In March, Globalfoundries said it plans to invest $1.4bn in 2021 to expand its manufacturing capacity across Singapore, Europe and the US.

“Globalfoundries is currently the only global semiconductor manufacturer of scale with a global footprint and we are stepping up and meeting the challenges of the global semiconductor shortage by accelerating our investment – not only in Singapore but around the world,” said Mr Caulfield.

“Working in close collaboration with our customers and the government of Singapore is a recipe of success that we are pioneering here and looking forward to replicating in the future – in Europe and [the] US.”

Automotive manufacturers and electronics companies, including some of the world’s biggest computer and smartphone makers, face a chip shortage that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains.

Car manufacturers such as Germany’s Volkswagen and Ford and General Motors in the US had to trim production due to a chip shortage, prompting the semiconductor industry to boost investments to plug the supply gap.

In March, Intel said it will invest $20bn to expand its manufacturing facilities as it expects chip shortages to spill over into next year.

In the same month, Taiwan's TSMC unveiled plans to invest $100bn over the next three years to increase its production capacity.

Semiconductor manufacturers also intend to capitalise on future demand growth sparked by growing digitisation after the onset of the pandemic.

The global market is set to expand by 19.7 per cent this year and hit $573bn next year as growth slows to 8.8 per cent, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, a global trade body representing chip makers. The growth will be mainly driven by demand for memory chips.

GF is currently the only global semiconductor manufacturer of scale with a global footprint and we are stepping up and meeting the challenges of global semiconductor shortage by accelerating our investment not only in Singapore but around the world

Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries

“It took 50 years for the industry to grow to $500bn today and now it is estimated that the industry will grow to $1 trillion in roughly eight years,” said Mr Caulfield. “It is hard to overstate the amount of investment and focus [needed] in order to meet this challenge.”

The new 23,000 square metre plant will be adjacent to the company's existing campus. It will boost production of 300-millimetre-wafers by 450,000 a year, taking the total capacity of its Singapore centre to 1.5 million 300mm wafers annually. The new foundry will create 1,000 high-skilled jobs.

“We have several long-term customer agreements in place,” said Mr Caulfield.

The company has more than 250 global customers and currently operates nine manufacturing centres in the US, Germany and Singapore.

Mubadala group chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the investment in the new Singapore plant was timely, given the growing importance of chips in every aspect of life.

The pandemic has also accelerated technology trends across the healthcare, FinTech, satellite communications, education, automation, mobility and enterprise sectors and “semiconductors are vital to all these sectors, which are in themselves long-term investment priorities at Mubadala”, he said.

Since the onset of Covid-19, “the need for the companies to be digital first has accelerated at an outstanding rate and it has required almost every company, every government worldwide to adapt and think like a tech company”, he said.

Updated: June 22, 2021 09:32 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
An internally displaced Syrian boy stands next to boxes of humanitarian aid in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, accessible by the Bab Al Hawa aid crossing. Reuters

The row over Syria’s last aid checkpoint

MENA
Ashgabat. More than half of this year's 10 most expensive cities are in Asia, according to a Mercer survey. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
Steven Spielberg will produce new films for Netflix every year under a major deal that highlights how Hollywood has fully embraced streaming platforms. AFP

Steven Spielberg to make multiple films for Netflix

Film
Vanderbilt University's baseball team wins against Arizona in the NCAA College World Series. The court called the NCAA an effective monopoly in its control over the industry of college sports. AP

US Supreme Court backs payments for NCAA student-athletes

Sport
Ana Diamond pictured in Iran a few weeks after her release on bail. It was the first time she had been allowed access to professional medical services. Photo: Ana Diamond

British-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast