Why Wall Street is muscling in on the $6.5tn ETF market to launch actively managed funds

A massive shift is under way as actively managed funds are being created at twice the rate of their passive rivals

For the first time, actively managed exchange-traded funds are being created at twice the rate of passive ETFs, according to new data. Bloomberg
For the first time, actively managed exchange-traded funds are being created at twice the rate of passive ETFs, according to new data. Bloomberg

Not so long ago, actively managed exchange-traded funds were rare. Now, they’re being created at twice the rate of their passive rivals.

Inspired by the success of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF, issuers launched 115 active products this year versus just 51 passive funds, according to Bloomberg data.

Read More

There has been an explosion of index-tracking exchange-traded funds in recent years, making it difficult for some investors to choose the right ETF for their portfolio. Getty ImagesHow to choose the right ETFs for your investment portfolio

Are SPACs the lucky dip of the investing world?

Should you invest through trading apps?

That’s the first time active launches have ever outstripped passive, and it’s powering the $6.5 trillion ETF market towards its busiest 12 months on record.

It’s a comeback of sorts for stock pickers – and in an unlikely corner of Wall Street. Most active managers fail to beat their benchmarks net of fees – a fact that has seen passive ETFs lure roughly $3tn over the past decade, while active funds gained only about $200 billion.

But a combination of new rules and the enduring popularity of ETFs with investors means a slow but major shift is under way.

“It’s almost impossible to start a small-to-medium hedge fund as a single manager,” Nathan Miller, a portfolio manager for New York-based Emles Advisers, said. “So we thought why go launch another hedge fund? Let’s launch an actively managed ETF.”

The Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS), which packages fast-money strategies in an exchange-traded wrapper, is one of the more recent active arrivals. It listed less than two weeks ago and already has about $66 million in assets.

Major rule changes in late 2019 paved the way for funds like EOPS. It became easier to deploy stock-picking strategies in an ETF, and new structures evolved that would help keep exact investment strategies hidden.

Active funds remain a small slice of the industry, and their assets make up just 3.4 per cent of the overall ETF market. But that’s up from 2.7 per cent a year ago. And in a sign the trend could continue, several large Wall Street firms who long held-out against ETFs are now embracing them.

It’s almost impossible to start a small-to-medium hedge fund as a single manager

Nathan Miller, portfolio manager at Emles Advisers

Firms are also ramping up their thematic offerings, which invest according to compelling narratives like autonomous driving or sports betting.

A record 22 thematic funds have launched since the start of the year, including Ms Wood’s $619m ARK Space Exploration ETF and BlackRock’s $1.4bn US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF, which set a record in April with the industry’s biggest-ever launch.

Roundhill Investments’ MVP ETF, which is focused on companies that own or support professional sports teams, Defiance’s Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and Bitwise Asset Management’s Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were among other thematic debuts.

For many, the aim is to tap the boom in retail investing that has seen individuals grow to comprise more than 20 per cent of equity trading participation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“That’s really been a catalyst to help get some of these thematic ETFs off the ground quickly,” Ben Slavin, head of ETFs for BNY Mellon Asset Servicing, said.

Although not technically classified as a thematic fund, the retail-friendly VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF made waves earlier this year when it launched with an endorsement from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The fund posted one of the best debuts in the industry’s history in March and currently has more than $243m in assets.

As the new arrival count surges, the number of exiting funds has plunged.

So far this year, only 19 ETFs have liquidated or delisted, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 104 in the first half of 2020 and 79 during the same period in 2019.

Much of that endurance can be attributed to the bull market. Stocks have been repeatedly breaking records and cash has been flowing readily through the market. About 67 per cent of US-listed ETFs have taken in cash so far in 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence – meaning issuers are less likely to pull the plug.

“There’s generally increased optimism as we come out of the pandemic, and people are more excited and feeling more optimistic about their business development,” Amrita Nandakumar, president of Vident Investment Advisory, said. “Fundraising is easier in a bull market.”

  • Bloomberg

Published: June 21, 2021 08:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
For sale signs advertise residential properties in north London, Friday June 12, 2003. Bloomberg News

UK house prices show 'biggest seasonal rise since 2015'

Property
World No 24 Ons Jabeur hopes her winning the Birmingham Classic trophy will inspire other Arab players. Getty

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title after Birmingham Classic triumph

Tennis
epa09279161 Race-goers wear decorative hats as they attend day three of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 17 June 2021. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event running daily from 15 to 19 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Best dressed and wacky hats from Royal Ascot 2021

Fashion
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast