Are SPACs the lucky dip of the investing world?

Special purpose acquisition companies are cash shell businesses that have no commercial operations but are listed on the stock market

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, rings a ceremonial bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to promote the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares on October 28, 2019, in New York. Virgin Galactic went public in 2019 via an SPAC merger with Social Capital Hedosophia. Getty Images
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, rings a ceremonial bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to promote the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares on October 28, 2019, in New York. Virgin Galactic went public in 2019 via an SPAC merger with Social Capital Hedosophia. Getty Images

Today’s overheated investment world is prone to so many fads and crazes that it’s hard to keep up, and many will have blinked and missed the rise and fall of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

SPACs are the lucky dip of investing. When you buy one, you don’t really know what you are going to get, but you trust it will be something nice (and profitable).

For many investors, that was enough. SPACs were all the rage last year, attracting billions of dollars from investors. The excitement continued into February, at which point performance slumped and investors suddenly tired of their new toy.

Today’s manias go in waves. SPACs are still out there and could soon return to favour. This time, make sure you’re ready for the hype.

Read More

Bitcoin flew to an all-time high of almost $65,000 in April, but crashed to a low of $30,000, losing more than half its peak value. ReutersIs the latest Bitcoin crash the end or just another beginning?

Five ways to spot a stock market bubble

Is now the time to buy gold?

So what exactly are they?

When investors buy shares, they are taking a stake in a company that provides goods and services to businesses or consumers. The quality of that company can be measured by revenues, profits, valuation, dividends and so on.

The potential of a SPAC cannot be measured in the same way, because they are “cash shell” businesses that have no commercial operations at all, but have listed on the stock market anyway.

A SPAC’s sole aim is to identify a private business to acquire, which it can then merge with. This allows it to float as a publicly listed company, without all the bother and expense of a traditional initial public offering.

A SPAC is essentially a “blank cheque” company, Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Investment Services, says. “If you invest in its shares, you are putting your faith in its sponsors to identify a credible target to merge with at a later point.”

The first SPAC was created in 1993 but they only really took off last year, with a record 248 issues raising $83.4 billion, up from 59 in 2019, according to SPAC Research.

The action continued into this year, with a record $117bn of SPAC mergers and $35.3bn of IPOs in February, a monthly record.

If you invest in its [SPAC] shares, you are putting your faith in its sponsors to identify a credible target to merge with, at a later point

Jason Hollands, managing director, Tilney Investment Services

SPACS were given a boost by the Covid-19 pandemic, as lockdown restrictions made it almost impossible to pursue a traditional IPO, which are lengthy affairs that include choosing an investment bank to advise on the offering, due diligence and filings, pricing and roadshows, just to name a few of the processes when a company goes public.

They are a relatively quick and easy way for a private company to raise funds, Chaddy Kirbaj, vice director at Swissquote Bank Dubai, says. “A traditional IPO usually takes six months or more, but a SPAC merger may complete in just three to four months.”

This allows investors to take advantage of today’s easy monetary conditions, Mr Kirbaj says. “The appeal to private investors is it grants them entry to the lofty world of private equity, which was formerly the exclusive domain of major financial players such as hedge funds and investment banks.”

That access comes at a price, Mr Hollands says. “The dice is loaded in favour of the sponsors who pay a nominal amount for a big slice of the shares.”

Private companies that become public via a SPAC merger have faced much less scrutiny than those that have gone through a traditional gruelling IPO. “Many are early stage businesses with short track records, so understand the risks involved,” Mr Hollands says.

What SPACs do give investors is access to capital and experienced management, Yogesh Khairajani, global market strategist at Century Financial, says. “The board will typically be high-profile personalities, with hedge fund and private equity experience, to attract investors.”

In 2019, Richard Branson’s commercial spaceflight operation Virgin Galactic went public in 2019 via a SPAC merger with Social Capital Hedosophia.

Last September, QuantumScape, an electric vehicle battery producer backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Volkswagen, agreed to merge with blank cheque company Kensington Capital Acquisition.

The appeal to private investors is it [SPACs] grants them entry to the lofty world of private equity, which was formerly the exclusive domain of major financial players such as hedge funds and investment banks

Chaddy Kirbaj, vice director at Swissquote Bank Dubai

The downside for investors is that they have no idea where their money will be parked, making them speculative in nature, Mr Khairajani says. “Shareholders must participate in the roulette after considering factors such as an all-star management team, an exciting target industry and SPAC size.”

They must also navigate a worrying tendency for SPACs to recruit celebrities as sponsors, with basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, Fox network host Larry Kudlow, tennis player Serena Williams and rapper Jay-Z stepping out of their comfort zones to promote launches.

Investors should still carry out proper due diligence as much as they can because of the secrecy surrounding their operations, Mr Kirbaj says. “Examine the backgrounds and past performance of the SPAC sponsors, and the industry they’re targeting, to gauge its growth potential.”

Most SPACs set up with a particular acquisition in mind, but want it kept secret to avoid alerting rival bidders.

“Buying shares in a SPAC is a leap of faith, because you have no idea what purpose it is being created for, and what your money will ultimately go towards buying,” according to Mr Kirbaj.

Investors are not completely blind, though. “SPACs should still publish a statement of intent, which may specify which industry or region it is targeting, and name the SPAC’s founding investors or sponsors,” Mr Kirbaj says.

Anybody who has followed the ups and downs of Bitcoin, GameStop and Tesla can guess how last year’s SPAC hype ended. First, they soared. Then they crashed after posting a mixed performance. Analysis from Reuters shows that SPACs that began trading on the stock market last year have trailed the S&P 500 by 15 per cent on average.

The sector has also come under increased regulatory scrutiny, which threatens to make many proposed mergers more onerous.

Shareholders must participate in the roulette after considering factors such as an all-star management team, an exciting target industry and SPAC size

Yogesh Khairajani, global market strategist at Century Financial

The early excitement over SPAC successes such as Virgin Galactic, US sports betting firm DraftKings, OpenDoor Technologies and Clover Health quickly faded as the market became overcrowded, Mr Khairajani says.

“This left more SPACs chasing fewer targets and eventually triggered a sell-off, and the winter's hottest investment suddenly went cold. Once again, this illustrates how quickly volatile assets can inflict pain on traders.”

News that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing tighter regulations also dampened interest, but Mr Khairajani says this could trigger a SPAC revival by reducing risk and improving the quality of management teams. “The SPAC fashion may recover and next time it could be rewarding as well as speculative.”

SPACs are far from dead. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is now reviewing how to introduce them into the City of London to boost tech start-ups.

The easiest and safest way for ordinary investors to get exposure is through an exchange-traded fund called the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. This tracks a spread of more than 100 SPACS, including DraftKings, Pershing Square Tontine, Opendoor Technologies, Open Lending and Virgin Galactic.

Read More

US markets regulator plans more scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and 'blank cheque' companies

US watchdog mulls guidance to curb growth projections by listed SPAC companies

Spac boom leads to investment bankers earning record fees

This is much less risky than investing in an individual SPAC but early performance has been patchy. This launched last October at $26.33, peaked at $34.87 on February 16, but dipped under $25 on June 1, below its launch price.

It is volatile, but less risky than buying individual SPACs, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says. “The poster child for SPACs, electric vehicle start-up Nikola Motors, known as the ‘Tesla of trucking’, fell nearly 90 per cent from its high and is also trading below its acquisition price of a year ago,” Mr Mould says.

While some SPACs may strike gold, many will buy duds or overpay given the sheer volume of activity and money looking for a home. “The more capital that is thrown at something, the lower returns. SPACs are now proving a case in point,” Mr Mould adds.

As with every hot new investment, the old rules still apply. Know what you are buying. Spread your risk. Only invest money you can’t afford to lose. And don’t take investment tips from celebrities.

Published: June 7, 2021 09:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09251589 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan, holding their son Archie, at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019 (reissued 06 June 2021) Duchess Meghan gave birth to her second child, the couple announced on its Internet platform on 06 June 2021. Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor according to the announcement was born in California, USA, on Friday, 04 June 2021. The birth was confirmed by a spokesperson of the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and his wife. EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL *** Local Caption *** 56698564

Stars congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Lilibet

Family
Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. AP

Logan Paul takes Floyd Mayweather the distance in exhibition boxing bout

Sport
The Bar jacket at the Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams exhibition, which will open in New York in the autumn. Photo by Adrien Dirand

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition to open in New York

Fashion
US Army soldiers (L), stand next to the former Ba'ath Party Headquarters near entrance to the International Zone on May 30, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. AFP

Drone attacks in Iraq point to new Iranian strategy

MENA
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams