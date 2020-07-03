Why the pandemic could lead to a US debt crisis too

The share of US car loans and credit cards in hardship stood at an estimated 7 per cent and 3.7 per cent in May, up about 18 and 180 times, respectively, from a year earlier. Getty Images

Concerns about the financial repercussions of the coronavirus crisis have largely faded since the first few hectic weeks. That’s a problem, because authorities should be doing much more to prepare for what could be a destabilising wave of losses.

In the face of the pandemic, the US Federal Reserve has done an excellent job of keeping financial markets functioning. It has pledged trillions of dollars to ensure that a broad range of institutions – including hedge funds, money-market mutual funds and securities dealers – can meet their immediate obligations. This has helped consumers and companies to borrow the money they need to stay afloat.

Quote More than $1 trillion in mortgage debt – including an estimated $361bn on the balance sheets of private lenders – is in forbearance programmes.

At some point, though, the question will be not whether borrowers can keep borrowing, but whether they can afford the obligations they’ve taken on. Many in the US, for example, entered the crisis more indebted than ever.

As of March 31, non-financial corporate debt in the US stood at $10.5 trillion (Dh38.56tn), or 48.7 per cent of gross domestic product – the highest level on records going back to 1950. An unusually large share of that consists of bonds issued by companies with the lowest investment-grade ratings, or of so-called leveraged loans, to even riskier enterprises. Household debt stands at more than 75 per cent of GDP.

Much will depend on how soon the economy can return to normal. But as movement restrictions cause borrowers to fall behind on payments, potential losses are mounting. More than $1 trillion in mortgage debt – including an estimated $361bn on the balance sheets of private lenders – is in forbearance programmes. The share of car loans and credit cards in hardship stood at an estimated 7 per cent and 3.7 per cent in May, up about 18 and 180 times, respectively, from a year earlier. Defaults on the estimated $1.2tn in leveraged loans are up more than threefold.

When the reckoning comes, the crucial question will be where the losses are concentrated. The government will absorb some, given that it guarantees most mortgage loans and has put up $454bn to backstop the Fed’s emergency lending programmes. Beyond that, if losses accrue primarily to investors who can afford to take the hit, then the effect on the broader economy might be limited. If they end up on the balance sheets of systemically important financial institutions that lack the equity capital to absorb them, they could trigger distress that would worsen an already deep recession.

In the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, Congress mandated regular stress tests to assess the largest banks’ exposures, tasked the Fed with ensuring that they built up enough capital to weather severe downturns, and adopted the Volcker Rule to curb speculative risk-taking. It also created the Financial Stability Oversight Council and the Office of Financial Research to monitor vulnerabilities outside the banking system and prod the relevant regulators to address any shortcomings.

Unfortunately, these regulators never made full use of their powers, and have more recently given up ground. The Trump administration slashed funding for the OFR and the FSOC, and scrapped efforts to subject systemically important non-bank institutions to added scrutiny. The Fed allowed – and is still allowing – the largest banks to deplete their capital by paying out money to shareholders. Stress tests merit little confidence. The latest round offered only a broad sense of banks’ vulnerability to the current crisis, with no information on individual institutions. Also, just this week, regulators completed a gutting of the Volcker Rule and further eased requirements aimed at maintaining banks’ resilience.

Preparing for the next crisis will require fixing some fundamental weaknesses. For one thing, the US should stop subsidising debt. Time and again, crises have demonstrated that excessive leverage makes economic shocks more damaging. Yet the government still encourages it – for example, by providing tax breaks for interest on mortgage loans and corporate borrowing, and by providing an almost unlimited backstop for the short-term debts of financial institutions. Eliminating or constraining such preferences would make the whole economy more resilient.

Officials must also address some more immediate vulnerabilities. The Fed should encourage banks to pause dividends and accumulate equity, and prepare for an emergency round of rigorous stress tests. The Treasury should reactivate the OFR and the FSOC to help ensure losses on leveraged loans don’t trigger more widespread contagion, insurers and large hedge funds don’t become weak links and mortgage markets keep functioning.

The 2008 financial crisis was particularly damaging in the way it undermined people’s faith in a political establishment that proved woefully unprepared. By taking responsible steps now, policymakers can ensure the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t bring about a repeat.

* Bloomberg

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

