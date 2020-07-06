How the UAE can build on the rise of FinTech during the pandemic

The amount of commercial office space in Dubai is likely to grow by 5 per cent to 9.18 million square metres by next year, according to KPMG. The National

As the world continues to grapple with the outbreak of Covid-19, and the economic effects resulting from movement restrictions, we are now slowly seeing which changes have worked and those that haven't.

While countries are loosening restrictions now and governments are gearing up to reopen economies, there is still fear over what now and what next. As businesses gradually restart operations and people venture out cautiously, technology continues to take centre stage.

In normal times, adapting to new ways of living can take time but the pandemic has seen many adopt new technologies very quickly. This disruption has propelled businesses and institutions into an overdrive towards digitalisation.

FinTech is one such technological advancement – particularly across the Middle East and North Africa – with the Covid-19 outbreak accelerating this journey in a big way.

FinTech companies were involved in 2,693 deals in 2019 worth $135.7 billion (Dh498.4bn), according to KPMG's Pulse of FinTech survey. That is 3.7 per cent below the $141bn record set a year earlier. Nevertheless, the movement towards FinTech has gone full speed ahead and we will certainly derive the benefits of these headwinds.

There are 9.06 million people that use mobile internet in the UAE, according to Global Media Insight, making them all smartphone users. The report found web traffic across various devices is derived in the following way: 54.5 per cent from mobile phones, 44 per cent from laptops and desktops and 1.5 per cent from tablets.

Being extremely digitally connected means carrying out transaction-related activities through devices. The pandemic saw residents switch from being in-person purchasers to increasingly depending on online transactions, in turn accelerating the growth of FinTech in the UAE and the wider region.

This has come as a nudge for digital services in the UAE’s banking and finance sector, which continues to embrace the global trend where typically the banking sector has been slower to evolve than most as it remains dependent on traditional business practices.

There is also an increasing need for efficient and user-friendly digital banking solutions in the country to help with seamless and quick transactions. In the UAE, remittances to home countries are very important for many expatriate households. Many exchange houses and banks have taken this into account by increasing their digital offerings amid growing competition and making transfers more convenient during the movement restrictions.

Quote There is also an increasing need for efficient and user-friendly digital banking solutions in the country to help with seamless and quick transactions

Although the restrictions are being lifted, the convenience of online banking and remittance services will continue to be adopted, even by traditional bankers. It saves time and is digitally documented for ease of reference. Mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, among others, are also easy to use for consumers and offer contactless payments at a time when they are really needed.

According to KPMG’s UAE Banking Perspectives report, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, there is an increasing focus on open, connected banking, and successful organisations tend to be those that put their customers at the heart of their strategy.

Banks are also increasingly exploring the concept of ‘banking the ecosystem’, which refers to an interconnected set of services, where customers can undertake a number of banking and financial needs in a single unified experience.

This integration may be small steps towards a more sustainable and holistic banking experience that can increase customer satisfaction and in turn help banks diversify and build additional revenue streams.

In an era of rapid digitalisation and FinTech being key to economic growth, the banking sector in the UAE must continue to innovate to remain agile and lead by example. The businesses and industries know and understand that customers and their needs should be foremost. To be able to serve better, they must transform in a way where transparency and agility is key.

Another early technological adoption the country has seen is the transition into distance learning. In May, for example, the Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi ensured the continuity of distance learning for more than 1.2 million students in the UAE through the use of modern technologies.

With the UAE's preparedness showcased over the past few months, it remains to be seen what course the new normal takes. Now, more than ever, digitalisation and FinTech are propelling growth for many industries. There is so much more to be done, but the start is in the right direction. It is important to continue along this path, keep up the momentum and sustain it, as this is now the future, and it is here to stay.

Jamal Al Jassmi is the general manager of Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million