How making friends with money will reap benefits for your savings

Spend time tracking your spending and you may spot opportunities to cut expenses. Make those trims to save money. Getty Images

What’s your relationship with money? Maybe your personal finances are like a distant cousin you barely think about – or an unsettling stranger you avoid. Or perhaps money feels like your enemy, frustrating you and rarely doing what you want.

In fact, 31 per cent of respondents to a 2020 NerdWallet survey said they feel anxious when thinking about the current state of their personal finances.

That sounds exhausting. What if you thought of money as your friend instead? A positive relationship can help you feel more confident and empowered to make the most of your money.

Addie McHale, a Denver-based certified financial planner, gives the following tips for befriending your money.

“These are things you can start to do today,” she says. “You don’t even have to get out a calculator.”

Give your time and attention

If you’ve ever grown apart from someone, you know that friendship takes work. Making quality time for each other – and not scrolling through your social media feeds while you’re supposed to be listening – is key.

So spend meaningful time with your money. Schedule check-ins to review your recent spending. Hop into your retirement account to monitor its progress. Peek at the debts you’re repaying.

Ms McHale says “miracles happen” when her clients start paying attention to their money and taking action. They gain momentum, she says.

Spend time tracking your spending and you may spot opportunities to cut expenses. You make those trims and now you’ve saved money. Next, you’re looking into where to put that extra cash. Now, look here, you’re investing, contributing to a savings goal or putting more towards paying off debt – all because you took the time to scan your spending.

Take an interest

You know that friend you know everything about – their birthday, beverage of choice, feelings about their mum? You know that stuff because you took an interest and learned it.

Same goes for your friendship with money. In addition to giving time and attention to your finances, make an effort to learn more. Seek out articles and books about money, discuss it with friends and family or consider getting professional guidance.

Ms McHale recommends trying a money podcast. “There are lots of ways to learn and incorporate it into your life very easily,” she says. “Anyone can listen to a podcast while they’re walking outside.”

Show appreciation

Of course, you want more money. Ms McHale points out that society often pushes the mindset that “you never have enough and should always buy more, more, more”. But, she says: “We have to get off that train and start to appreciate what we have.”

Try reflecting on what your money has allowed you to do. Or appreciate yourself for trying to understand your finances better. Or follow Ms McHale’s advice: “Get in the habit of saying, ‘What am I grateful for today?’”

This gratitude won’t make you rich, but it will help you develop a more positive relationship with money. It’s like associating your friend with their warmth and thoughtfulness rather than their perpetual tardiness.

Quote Start paying attention to the language we're using around money, because those are connected to our thoughts

Don’t talk ill about money

Good friends don’t say mean things to each other. Similarly, saying more positive words about money can help improve the way you feel about it.

“Start paying attention to the language we’re using around money because those are connected to our thoughts,” Ms McHale says.

Listen for phrases such as “I’m terrible with money” or “I don’t care about money”. Those kinds of words can act like crutches. Why try to improve your finances if you’re bad with money? Why save for retirement if you don’t care?

If you’re not comfortable with personal finance, consider reframing to say “I don’t understand this, but I’m going to take small steps to learn more”, Ms McHale says.

Also aim for more empowering language. Rather than claiming you can’t afford something, Ms McHale suggests saying that you’re choosing not to spend your money.

Drop the judgement

Any friend who has confided in you likely expected a judgement-free zone. Give yourself that same compassion and try to let go of money shame.

Ms McHale suspects that many people aren’t friends with their money partly because “it’s an emotional topic that they want to avoid”. But she adds: “If we come from a more neutral place, maybe we can drop some of our money baggage.”

Aim to be more analytical and less emotional about money by scheduling times to check on your finances when you’re feeling calm and level-headed.

Prepare to forgive

“If you’ve ever had a falling out with a friend, you know how important grace is and letting things go,” Ms McHale says. Money friendships take hits, too. Finances can be hard to understand, so you’ll likely make mistakes.

Maybe you miss bill payments or overdraft or rack up debt. Beating yourself up is unproductive and can lead to resentment and avoidance.

“You must forgive yourself for past or current mishaps and mistakes,” Ms McHale says. “It doesn’t mean condoning, but accepting it and learning from it and moving on.”

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

