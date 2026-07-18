The World Cup playbook for Gulf investors

The World Cup is set to end on Sunday, but the tournament offers a useful lens through which to think about investing.

Building a successful portfolio is not about relying on one standout asset or reacting to every shift in sentiment. It is about combining different elements in a way that can withstand pressure, adapt to changing conditions and remain focused on longer-term objectives.

So, what can investors take from how football teams are built and managed?

Success requires balance

A successful football team does not field 11 strikers. If everyone is focused only on scoring, the team becomes exposed and unbalanced. Some players defend, some create chances, some finish them, and one protects the goal.

Investing works in a similar way: putting all your money into high-risk, high-return assets can leave a portfolio overly exposed.

A strong portfolio needs balance: assets with growth potential, investments that provide stability, and holdings that sit somewhere in between. As in football, success depends on having the right mix rather than relying on one type of player.

Defence still wins prizes

Every coach knows that a team without a solid defence is unlikely to go far in a difficult tournament. The same applies to investing. Bonds, dividend stocks and stable companies may not make headlines every day, but they can help bring stability when markets become volatile. As former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson once said: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

Growth is important, but resilience matters just as much. In Gulf markets, where oil prices and interest rates can shift quickly, conditions may change faster than expected. A balanced portfolio can help investors capture opportunities during growth phases while remaining better positioned to absorb shocks when the cycle turns.

Not every player has to be top scorer

In a good team, every player has a role. The striker scores goals, the goalkeeper attempts to stop them, the midfield controls the pace, and others do the less visible work that holds the team together.

The same is true of investing. Growth stocks can be the goal scorers of a portfolio, while dividend stocks often provide stability and discipline. Bonds can help cushion the portfolio during market headwinds, and holding some cash in reserve may be unexciting, but it can also be prudent.

A portfolio built around a single theme can become fragile when conditions change. A more robust approach is to balance growth, income and defensive assets within the same strategy.

Transfer window is sector rotation

Football teams are constantly evolving. A coach who fields the same side for years risks being overtaken. Markets are changing too. At times, technology and AI stocks dominate. At others, oil-linked sectors, energy companies, banks, infrastructure or property take the lead. Investing therefore requires discipline and a willingness to adapt.

Don't let crowd set strategy

During a football match, fans celebrate when things go well and call for changes when they do not. Markets can behave in a similar way. Every day brings a new headline, crisis or investment theme that can make investors feel they need to act immediately. Today, that might be AI. A few years ago, it was the oil and energy supercycle. The names change, but the impulse to follow the crowd remains familiar.

Social media can sometimes resemble a stadium full of armchair managers. But the best investors do not react to every price drop. Changing an entire strategy after every weak trading day is like making several substitutions before the match has settled. Staying calm and keeping perspective are important qualities.

Top teams sometimes lose

Even the strongest teams lose from time to time. Markets, too, must navigate oil price swings, geopolitical tensions and changing interest-rate expectations. Yet investors often expect portfolios to avoid significant declines altogether. As in football, investing is not about one match, one month or one difficult quarter. What matters is the outcome over the full investment horizon, after periods of volatility and setbacks have been managed.

A temporary correction does not automatically mean the strategy is wrong. Sometimes conditions are simply unfavourable, the broader market is under pressure, or sentiment has turned against a particular asset class.

Becoming champion requires discipline

The best coaches look beyond the next match and build teams that can perform over several seasons. That is an important lesson for investors: look beyond short-term noise.

Successful investing requires structure, discipline, diversification and patience. A strong portfolio should be able to withstand periods of pressure without losing sight of its long-term objective. In that sense, it has something in common with a title-winning team: balance, experience, resilience and the ability to perform when conditions are difficult. Whether investing in Dubai, Riyadh or Amsterdam, the underlying principles remain largely the same.

Hamza Dweik is head of trading for the Mena region at Saxo Bank