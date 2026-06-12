UAE corporate tax: How one company’s bonus could set a precedent

Corporate tax may just have had its most interesting moment since it was introduced in 2023.

To be clear, this is neither a new law nor official guidance. Instead, it is a publicly announced move by one of the UAE’s largest companies that could set the bar for what constitutes reasonable pay. If left unchallenged, it may set a precedent.

Fundamentally, a bonus worth almost half an employee’s annual salary could become the benchmark for what companies can pay while remaining within acceptable limits.

If you missed the recent bonus announcement by Dubai government-owned Emirates airline, then you need to pay closer attention. Such moves can have a wider impact on your business, so you need to be aware of their implications.

That said, several questions that could dilute its impact remain unanswered. Let’s take a closer look at a few.

Might size matter? Could it be argued that only entities of a certain scale are able to apply this approach? If so, how do you define size?

Is it to be based on total expenditure or headcount? If you’re swaying between the two, keep in mind there might be a need for a third option.

Imagine a hedge fund with 25 high-earning individuals on what would generally be considered astronomical packages versus a retail chain with a headcount of 5,000 employees earning average salaries. Is equal treatment reasonable?

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Consider the logistics industry, which has three pricing methods; the third is volumetric. The cost of moving a planeload of pillows will be higher than that of moving a single car, even though the car weighs substantially more. There is a point at which one measure overtakes the other from a cost perspective.

Let’s expand the criteria further. Our 25 high earners are also equity partners. If ownership becomes a factor, at what percentage does it become a consideration for specific treatment?

The Federal Tax Authority portal currently requires individuals' details when it exceeds 25 per cent. Is there a future in which these requirements are driven by earnings exceeding certain income tiers?

Next, is Emirates airline’s bonus awarded against basic or total salary? It’s been traditional in the UAE to split salary between labour, accommodation and travel, the former being 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the total.

This is a reflection of earlier times when, depending on your level of cynicism, rewards were focused on separating the different elements of labour or minimising the end-of-service payment, which is calculated using only the basic salary.

If the basis is full salary, it is not inconceivable that it may later be limited to basic salary, reducing the government's loss of tax revenue.

Let’s move on to qualification. Could inclusivity be considered a factor? In the UK, where I previously worked, were your employer to offer a free food and drink canteen to all personnel, this cost would be tax deductible. A separate enhanced version for executives would be excluded, leaving the generally available one untouched.

Some businesses may be tempted to raise salaries towards the upper end of market rates for similar roles, with the aim of maximising the amounts that shareholders, directors or officers can withdraw while those amounts remain tax-deductible.

However, I believe this approach would fail. The UAE’s tax authority looks at the total package paid to specific types of individuals rather than its components. So, while a bonus might be justified, purposely creating a result that lowers taxable profits would certainly not be justified.

Transfer pricing is becoming one of the most important tools in gauging compliance. What businesses should be concerned about is the extent to which it should be utilised on a case-by-case basis. Whether it’s merely a collation of internet search results or fully independent, third-party documented support, businesses need to make these decisions now.

The upfront costs for outsourced proof can be significant, but so are the penalties if your defence doesn’t hold up.

The more layers you introduce – starting with a simple initial review – the more exclusions are likely to creep in.

I’ll leave you with this thought. With law, particularly tax law, behind the door of every pressing question that eventually gets answered, lies an atrium with many more doors, some so opaque that you must forgive yourself for not noticing them.

Sometimes the regulatory authorities are not even aware that they are there. This is not a criticism. It’s the reality of consequential decisions, both unexpected and unintended.