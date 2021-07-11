Middle East's assets under management hit $1.2tn in 2020

Passive investments became popular in 2020, growing their assets under management by 17 per cent through a combination of strong net inflows and market growth. Getty

Assets under management in the Middle East grew by 11 per cent to $1.2 trillion in 2020, compared with $1.1tn in 2019, despite coronavirus-induced economic headwinds, according to a report by management consultancy Boston Consulting Group.

The growth was primarily due to an increase in the assets of sovereign wealth funds as global markets rebounded and oil prices gradually recovered from a steep drop in the first half of the year, the Global Asset Management 2021: the $100 Trillion Machine report found.

Many of the wealth funds had high exposure to developing and emerging market equities, both of which fared well as financial markets bounced back, the study said.

The total value of assets under management globally reached $103tn by the end of 2020, an 11 per cent increase from $93tn in 2019.

“Much like every sector, the resilience of the asset management industry was tested in 2020, with initial outbreak disruption and subsequent economic tailwinds presenting a period of sizeable uncertainty for the industry and its incumbents,” said BCG managing director and partner Harold Haddad.

“However, the Middle East has prevailed in the face of adversity and it is now apparent that the region has entered 2021 in a position of strength following healthy returns.”

Wealth funds owned by regional governments such as Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have been on an investment spree over the past year, snapping up assets in sectors such as technology, automation and health care.

Mubadala's AUMs grew by 5 per cent from Dh853 billion in 2019 to Dh894bn at the end of last year while PIF's AUMs during the reporting period stood at $430bn.

Automation, digitisation and artificial intelligence are the top investment themes for global institutional and family office investors, according to a recent study by Bahraini asset manager Investcorp.

The total value of assets under management globally hit $103tn at the end of 2020, up 11 per cent from $93tn in 2019, as strong market performance and favourable net flows buoyed the industry, the BCG report found.

In other regions, North America's AUMs grew by 12 per cent to reach $49tn while Europe and Asia recorded growth of 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, according to BCG’s 19th annual study of the global asset management industry.

At the global level, net inflows for the asset management industry stood at $2.8tn in 2020, or 3.1 per cent of the total AUMs at the beginning of the year – compared with a historical average between 1 per cent to 2 per cent over the previous decade, the report said.

Retail investors were the main driver, contributing net flows of 4.4 per cent in 2020, double the figure for institutional investors.

Global retail AUM portfolios grew by 11 per cent in 2020, representing 41 per cent of the global asset pool valued at $42tn.

Institutional investment also grew at a similar pace to $61tn, or 59 per cent of the global market, the BCG study found.

“The key contributors to aggregate flows globally were fixed-income products, which received additional support from various government stimulus programmes and money market funds,” the report said.

However, profitability for asset managers was largely flat across the board last year in comparison with 2019, as costs and fee compression kept operating profits hovering at about 34 per cent of net revenue, the BCG report said.

Most traditional asset classes recorded double-digit growth in 2020, outpacing their five-year and 10-year historical averages, the research found.

Quote The resilience of the asset management industry was tested in 2020, with initial outbreak disruption and economic tailwinds presenting a period of sizeable uncertainty Harold Haddad, managing director and partner at BCG

Among traditional active assets, those managed by large-cap equity funds and domestic government-based fixed-income funds grew by 11 per cent over the course of last year. Money market funds were up 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, passive investments became popular during the coronavirus pandemic. The index-tracking products grew their AUMs by 17 per cent globally during 2020 through a combination of strong net inflows and market growth, the report said.

Exchange-traded funds had a particularly strong year. Both equity ETFs and fixed-income ETFs beat their 10-year average growth rates, capturing AUM growth of 21 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, the study said.

“On the revenue side, new asset classes, particularly within private markets and alternatives in general, will be crucial to growth during the next several years,” the BCG report said.

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape



The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

The biog Occupation: Key marker and auto electrician Hometown: Ghazala, Syria Date of arrival in Abu Dhabi: May 15, 1978 Family: 11 siblings, a wife, three sons and one daughter Favourite place in UAE: Abu Dhabi Favourite hobby: I like to do a mix of things, like listening to poetry for example. Favourite Syrian artist: Sabah Fakhri, a tenor from Aleppo Favourite food: fresh fish

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

RESULTS Men – semi-finals 57kg – Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) beat Phuong Xuan Nguyen (VIE) 29-28; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) by points 30-27. 67kg – Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Huong The Nguyen (VIE) by points 30-27; Narin Wonglakhon (THA) v Mojtaba Taravati Aram (IRI) by points 29-28. 60kg – Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Amir Hosein Kaviani (IRI) 30-27; Long Doan Nguyen (VIE) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 29-28 63.5kg – Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Truong Cao Phat (VIE) 30-27; Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Norapat Khundam (THA) RSC round 3. 71kg​​​​​​​ – Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ) beat Fawzi Baltagi (LBN) 30-27; Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Man Kongsib (THA) 29-28 81kg – Ilyass Hbibali (UAE) beat Alexandr Tsarikov (KAZ) 29-28; Khaled Tarraf (LBN) beat Mustafa Al Tekreeti (IRQ) 30-27 86kg​​​​​​​ – Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Mohammed Al Qahtani (KSA) RSC round 1; Emil Umayev (KAZ) beat Ahmad Bahman (UAE) TKO round

