Rising capital flows drive rapid growth in private markets

Investors have flocked to asset classes like private equity, private credit and real estate in the hunt for resilient returns, Investcorp says

Private equity outpaced other asset classes to perform well, attracting investors who were on hunt for higher returns. Getty Images
Private equity outpaced other asset classes to perform well, attracting investors who were on hunt for higher returns. Getty Images

Increasing capital flows into private markets have led to a rapid growth in assets under management of private markets and broadened the investor base within this segment, according to a new report by Investcorp.

Private markets benefitted from increasing inflows last year after traditional asset classes were beset with challenges such as historic lows in fixed income yields and a volatile equities market, the Bahrain-based asset manager said.

“The resilience of private markets’ performance during the volatility and uncertainty that defined the past 18 months, supports robust investor allocations to these asset classes," said Richard Kramer, head of risk management at Investcorp.

"However, constructing a portfolio of private market investments is just as great an opportunity as it is a challenge, and yielding a substantial return from the market requires careful consideration of the value proposition and prevailing macro environment.”

Read More

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, rings a ceremonial bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to promote the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares on October 28, 2019, in New York. Virgin Galactic went public in 2019 via an SPAC merger with Social Capital Hedosophia. Getty ImagesAre SPACs the lucky dip of the investing world?

Investcorp announces intention to delist from Bahrain Bourse to pursue 'agile' growth

Investors have increasingly allocated funds over the past year to private market investments such as private equity, private debt, real estate, absolute return, infrastructure and general partner stakes as the pandemic caused massive volatility in traditional markets.

Private equity outpaced other asset classes in terms of the higher returns on offer in a sustained low-yield environment, according to a report by McKinsey.

"The most in-depth research continues to affirm that, by nearly any measure, private equity outperforms public market equivalents (with net global returns of over 14 per cent)," the report said.

However, the disruption caused by the global pandemic meant the amount of funds raised by the industry declined 22 per cent last year, to $503 billion, according to McKinsey.

Private markets had enjoyed healthy growth before the pandemic, growing by a factor of five between 2003 and 2019, Investcorp said in its white paper, citing figures from BCG Asset Management. Private markets grew at a rate of about 11 per cent a year to $15 trillion in 2019, while public markets' growth over the same period was slower at 6 per cent, to $74tn.

Investor appetite for private markets assets has been influenced by factors such as active management approaches and longer investment periods that offer the ability to navigate short-term pressures that can distort investment decisions in public markets, the company said.

Factors such as excess returns, diversification benefits, improved risk-return profiles and exposure to societal megatrends such as ageing populations, environmental and social governance standards, artificial intelligence and climate change have also led investors to tap private markets, it added.

"The rationale for allocation to private markets remains compelling, generating differentiated sources of return for investors," Timothy Mattar, global head of distribution at Investcorp, said.

"As private markets mature further, we expect to see product designs and structures evolve to cater to changing investor appetites and capitalise on new investment opportunities.”

Published: June 23, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Grealish 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast