Reddit’s influence on stocks is culture war of Wall Street versus everybody else, CEO says

Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman said that the WallStreetBets forum is “by no means perfect but they have been well in the bounds of our content policy”.

“With all of our communities that do their best to be good citizens of Reddit, we try to do our best by them as well,” Mr Huffman said on the Clubhouse app. He called the forum’s outsize influence on GameStop stock a “culture war of Wall Street versus everybody else”.

He said anyone who thinks the users of the forum are “idiots” should spend more time reading the discussions.

“It’s this idiot swagger that masks what I think is this charming intelligence,” Mr Huffman said.

The forum’s unprecedented influence on GameStop’s stock shows that markets must adapt to a world where retail investors are gaining some of the power big financial firms have long held, according to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the online forum.

“This is something, I think, for a lot of people, that was a statement as much as an investment,” Mr Ohanian, who left Reddit’s board last year, said on Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

“I’d equate it to, like, folks voting with their dollars in order to get back at or make a statement towards big finance.”

Robinhood Markets and other online brokerages curbed trading in GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings on Thursday after users in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum appeared to send the stocks surging.

Mr Ohanian called the move by Robinhood “pretty shocking” and “like the very thing all of these people are railing against”. He called the ensuing criticism of Robinhood “a very justified outrage”.

Robinhood subsequently said it plans to allow limited buying of certain securities that it had blocked from Friday.

Asked about the risk that internet forums can pose as a source of potential financial misinformation or market hype, Mr Ohanian punted, saying the same question exists around political issues. “This is a question for the decade,” he said.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner No Riesgo Al Maury, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Marwa W’Rsan, Sam Hitchcott, Jaci Wickham. 6pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Dahess D’Arabie, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi. 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m Winner Safin Al Reef, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,200m Winner Thulbaseera Al Jasra, Shakir Al Balushi, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 80,000 2,200m Winner Autumn Pride, Szczepan Mazur, Helal Al Alawi.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

