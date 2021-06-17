Aramco raises $6bn through first US dollar sukuk sale

The offer was hugely oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $60bn

Saudi Aramco-branded oil tanks at its facility in Abqaiq. The company attracted 100 new investors through its first US dollar-denominated sukuk, which raised $6bn. Reuters
Saudi Aramco-branded oil tanks at its facility in Abqaiq. The company attracted 100 new investors through its first US dollar-denominated sukuk, which raised $6bn. Reuters

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company, raised $6 billion through its first US dollar-denominated sukuk issue.

The company raised $1bn through the issue of three-year notes offering a profit rate of 0.946 per cent, $2bn through 15-year notes with a profit rate of 1.602 per cent and $3bn through 20-year notes with a rate of 2.694 per cent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are very pleased with the global investment community’s response to Aramco’s first international dollar sukuk, which attracted demand 20 times the initial targeted issuance size," the company's president and chief executive Amin Nasser said.

Read More

An employee looks out over oil transport pipelines at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery. Mubadala has joined a consortium that has taken a 49% stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines. BloombergMubadala takes stake in Aramco pipelines venture

Saudi Aramco to raise funds through sukuk issuance

Why opening up Aramco’s upstream assets to global partners could lead to long-term gains

Earlier this month, Aramco said it had hired a number of banks including Al Rajhi Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Goldman Sachs to advise on its sukuk issuance. The debt is being used for "general corporate purposes", the company said.

Debt issuance from the Gulf is on track to hit about $125bn this year, in line with last year's levels, emerging markets asset manager Franklin Templeton said earlier this week. Debt from corporate issuers is expected to make up a greater proportion of this, as sovereign issuance falls to about 30 per cent of the total, from 50 per cent last year.

The dollar-denominated sukuk issued by Aramco will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

“We are delighted with the strong reception for our inaugural international sukuk offering that led to the largest order book ever recorded globally for a dollar-denominated sukuk transaction, with orders exceeding $60bn," Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco's senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, said.

"The success of the transaction is a strong endorsement from the global investment community of our leading position in the industry, and our ability to deliver on our long-term business strategy. The issuance attracted more than 100 new investors across the globe.”

Published: June 17, 2021 06:03 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment, can prevent extreme illness and death in 85 per cent of early treatment cases and can work on all known variations. Picture: Supplied

Sotrovimab: how the UAE's new drug to treat Covid-19 works

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
The Mahfouz family are planning to go home to Sweden this summer to spend time with family and friends. Antonie Robertson / The National

Changing travel rules hamper summer holiday plans for UAE residents

UAE Government
Iranian hackers used the anti-regime credentials of Iraj Mesdaghi to try to snare dissidents online. Wikimedia Commons

Dissidents targeted by Iranian hackers Ferocious Kitten in six-year surveillance campaign

Europe
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast