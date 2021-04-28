Alphabet’s first quarter profit soars as Google revenue rises​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Google's campus in Mountain View. The company's sales increased 34% in the first quarter. Bloomberg

Alphabet's first-quarter net profit soared more than 162 per cent on the back of strong revenue growth in its Google Services arm.

Net profit at Google's parent company surged to $17.9 billion in the three months ending March 31, from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue during the period increased 34 per cent on an annual basis to $55.3bn, beating analysts' average estimate of $51.7bn. The company also approved a $50bn share buyback sending the stock up 4.2 per cent to $2,388 in extended trading.

"People have turned to Google Search more than ever since the pandemic began. We see hundreds of millions of searches every day for Covid and related health information … people are also searching for jobs," Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, said.

Google is working with top employment websites to help job seekers find roles that do not require a college degree, he said.

The California-based company’s advertising revenue from Search, YouTube and other activities soared 32.3 per cent to $44.6bn in the first quarter, nearly 10.9bn more than the same period last year. This was the fastest annualised growth rate in advertising revenue over the past four years.

The company’s strong performance in the first quarter reflects "elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue", Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet, said.

The total revenue from the cloud business grew an annual 45.7 per cent to more than $4bn, while revenue from other bets, or subsidiaries, increased almost 47 per cent yearly to 198 million.

Other bets are derived mainly through the sale of internet offerings as well as licensing and research and development services. It includes Alphabet’s X lab, self-driving unit Waymo and other non-Google companies.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing momentum in Google Cloud, with revenues of $4bn in the quarter reflecting strength and opportunity in both GCP [Google Cloud Platform] and Workspace," Ms Porat said.

Google will add over 100 artificial intelligence-powered improvements in Maps this year, such as indoor live view, which will help users navigate airports, transit stations and malls using augmented reality.

The company also plans to invest over $7bn in offices and data centres, and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in the US this year.

"Even with a hybrid work environment, we will continue to need space, so we are continuing to build out our campuses and office facilities," Ms Porat said.

She expects real estate investment to "pick up the pace" by the end of this year as the company prepares its offices campuses for the new hybrid work model.

Alphabet is also working towards operating on carbon-free energy around the clock by 2030 and help one billion people make more sustainable choices by 2022.

“One example of how we are doing this is the new AI-powered feature in Maps that will show the route with the lowest carbon footprint … you will also be able to compare the carbon impact between routes,” Mr Pichai said.

During the company’s earnings call, Mr Pichai said YouTube’s TikTok challenger Shorts is getting 6.5 billion daily views, up from 3.5 billion at the end of January.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

Kolkata Knight Riders 168-6 (20ovs) Mumbai won by 13 runs Rajasthan Royals 152-9 (20 ovs)

Kings XI Punjab 155-4 (18.4 ovs) Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

