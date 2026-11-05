Oil slides and Asia stocks climb as blue sweep in US boosts Gulf peace prospects

"The Democratic sweep raises the real possibility that the AI data-centre buildout hits a regulatory brick wall," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each fell more than 5 per cent amid fears of tighter AI regulation under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

Democratic midterm gains raised hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran war, easing the geopolitical risk premium embedded in oil prices.

Oil prices continued their decline, with Brent crude falling to $94.10 a barrel, extending a three-day slump of approximately 19 per cent.

Asian markets rallied broadly, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rising, driven by sharp gains in e-commerce and automobile stocks.

Oil prices slumped, along with the US dollar and stocks of some chipmakers, but a selective rally in equities supported gains in Asian markets, after the US Democratic party's stunning midterm electoral gains raised hopes for progress towards ending the Iran war.

While the US currency continued to weaken against major peers and American treasuries advanced, the midterm stock-rotation trade that provided tailwinds for US markets was more pronounced in Asia.

The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose, driven by a sharp rise in e-commerce and automobile stocks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, dominated by Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Tencent and Alibaba, jumped as much as 5.9 per cent. Toyota shares surged 8 per cent, while those of Hyundai Motors advanced 3.7 per cent.

Australia’s benchmark index climbed 2.3 per cent, the main stocks measure in Indonesia added 2 per cent and Malaysian equities advanced more than 1 per cent.

However, the Kospi Index in South Korea, a bellwether for the artificial intelligence trade in Asia, dropped 4.39 per cent. Chipmaker Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both slumped more than 5 per cent as investors hedged bets fearing tighter US regulation for the sector.

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“We’re seeing a clear continuation of the rotation out of chipmakers,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

“The Democratic sweep raises the real possibility that the AI data-centre buildout hits a regulatory brick wall if the party follows through on its pre-election pledges. That has kept semiconductor names under pressure across the region.”

Equities in Asia followed the overnight trend in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,570 points, or 3 per cent. The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.58 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

US President Donald Trump, who had earlier hinted at rejecting the results if his party was defeated, accepted the election outcome. The move dissipated fears of political upheaval in the country and supported gains in US equities.

“There's been violent two-way price action in the markets in response to US midterm elections. But ultimately, the price action has proven very bullish,” Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said.

“Despite initial concerns about the risk posed by many Democrats, who campaigned heavily on tech regulation and slowing or halting the AI build-out, those fears gave way when US President Trump vowed to accept the election result and suggested he's open to working with the soon-to-be Democrat-dominated Congress.”

Slumping oil

An overnight drop of about 9 per cent in oil prices also supported the equities rally in Asia.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, continued to slide on Thursday, shedding a further 0.55 per cent to reach $94.10 a barrel at 9.44am UAE time. Over the past three days Brent has slumped about 19 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, also dropped 1.07 per cent to $87.18 per barrel.

Oil's retreat below the $100-per-barrel mark on Wednesday came after Mr Trump acknowledged that the Iran war was among the chief reasons for his party’s defeat in polls.

The sweeping Democratic win is being seen as a message from American voters frustrated by high inflation and soaring gas prices as a result of the war.

Although Mr Trump did not say whether he is willing to end the war soon, he will face very strong opposition from both the House and the Senate if he chooses to engage in another round of an all-out war with Tehran.

“Markets anticipate faster US-Iran diplomacy following the election, stripping out war-risk premium despite falling US crude inventories,” said Daniel Richards, Mena economist at Emirates NBD.