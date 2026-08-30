Taco Bell to return to UAE after 14 years as Americana Restaurants plans Gulf expansion

Taco Bell is set to return to the UAE after 14 years under a new agreement with Americana Restaurants, with plans to expand the US fast-food brand into other Gulf markets.

Americana Restaurants has signed an exclusive development agreement with Taco Bell UK and Europe, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, to relaunch the chain in the UAE before a phased expansion across the Gulf.

Quote Taco Bell is the coolest brand in its category, built for a generation that wants great flavour, great value and a little attitude Mohamed Alabbar ,

chairman of Americana Restaurants

The deal marks Americana’s entry into the Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant segment and builds on its decades-long relationship with Yum! Brands. Americana already operates KFC and Pizza Hut across several markets in the region.

“Taco Bell is the coolest brand in its category, built for a generation that wants great flavour, great value and a little attitude,” Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurants said in a statement on Sunday.

“Dubai adopts what’s bold and tells the world about it. We will start here, get it right, and scale Taco Bell across the UAE and the GCC.”

The companies have not announced an opening date or location for the first restaurant.

Wasn't Taco Bell already here?

The launch marks Taco Bell’s return to the Emirates after more than a decade.

The chain first entered the UAE in 2008 but withdrew in 2012. Taco Bell has not publicly provided a detailed explanation for its exit.

However, a 2025 case study by Ivey Publishing attributed the withdrawal to “strategic misalignments” and fierce competition from established restaurant brands. The study also found the UAE market has changed significantly since Taco Bell's departure, including growth in its expatriate population and increased consumption of Mexican cuisine.

Employees serve customers at a Chipotle fast-food restaurant in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico. Reuters Show caption: Employees serve customers at a Chipotle fast-food restaurant…

The arrival of Chipotle's Mexican Grill in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2024 could serve as an example. It is managed by Alshaya Group, the Kuwait-based international franchise retail operator which has brought The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang's, Shake Shack, Starbucks and other major American brands to the Middle East.

This time, Americana and Taco Bell are positioning the UAE as the starting point for a broader regional push. The companies cited the country's diverse population, vibrant food culture and appetite for new concepts as reasons for launching there before expanding into other Gulf markets.

'Live More' in the Middle East

Taco Bell is one of the biggest Mexican-inspired fast-food chains in the US. Entrepreneur Glen Bell opened its first restaurant in Downey, California, in 1962.

Its menu is known for American takes on Mexican-inspired dishes, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, as well as products such as the Crunchwrap Supreme. Menu innovation and value have become important parts of its identity in the US, where the company has also built a strong following among younger consumers.

It's Live Más, or Live More, tagline, established in 2012, represented the company's aim to shift from focusing purely on food to a food experience.

Globally, Taco Bell has more than 9,000 restaurants, including more than 1,200 across about 40 markets outside the US.

Taco Bell also has another connection to the UAE. Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi-based asset manager, acquired K-MAC Enterprises, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the US, in 2021. K-MAC currently operates more than 350 Taco Bell restaurants across 10 US states.

“We're excited to continue our strong international momentum in the UAE, to connect with a new generation of fans," said Sean Tresvant, chief executive of Taco Bell.

Taco Bell will join a large portfolio of international and regional restaurant brands operated by Americana across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The group’s brands include KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee, Baskin-Robbins and Chicken Tikka. Its more recent additions include Greek premium coffee, nuts and chocolate concept carpo and Lebanese quick-service restaurant Malak Al Tawouk.

Americana operates across 12 countries and describes itself as the region's largest out-of-home dining and QSR operator.