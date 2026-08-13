Du set to broaden investor base with inclusion in MSCI index from September

Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company, known as du, is set to become a constituent of MSCI indexes next month, a move that will help the Dubai telecom operator to expand its global institutional investor base.

The company will be included in the MSCI UAE Standard Index, a component of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, following the latest equity index review results, effective from the market close on August 31, du said on Thursday.

Growing market capitalisation, free float and liquidity of its stock supported the company’s eligibility for inclusion in the MSCI index, du said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The move reflects du’s increasing scale, market relevance and consistently expanding shareholder base, it added.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is tracked by global institutional investors with trillions of dollars of assets under management, captures large and mid-cap companies across 24 emerging markets.

The MSCI UAE gauge is an equities market benchmark designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap listed companies in the Arab world’s second-largest economy. The index covers about 85 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the UAE listed equities and is widely tracked for investment decision by global funds and the institutional investors.

With a total market capitalisation of about $140 billion, the top 10 of its 16 constituents features First Abu Dhabi Bank, telecoms company e&, Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Aldar Properties, energy company Adnoc Gas, UAE’s top sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai utilities company Dewa.

Du said its inclusion in the index is expected to drive the “material level of passive inflows from index-tracking funds, further supporting liquidity and long-term investor demand”.

“Our inclusion in the MSCI UAE Standard Index is an important milestone for du and reflects our growing relevance to international investors,” Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executive of du, said.

“Combined with our strong first-half 2026 financial performance, including double-digit net profit growth and continued margin expansion, it underscores the strength and resilience of our business model and long-term investment case.”

Du in July reported a 12.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its first-half net income to Dh1.63 billion. Revenue for the six months to the end of June rose 5.8 per cent on an annual basis to Dh8.2 billion.