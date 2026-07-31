2PointZero Group reports Dh7.7bn first-half net profit and enters US energy market

Abu Dhabi investment powerhouse 2PointZero Group reported first-half net profit of Dh7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) as it increased its global expansion through investments in North America, Africa and Europe.

The group also strengthened its balance sheet by selling its stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, or Taqa.

Revenue rose to Dh21.9 billion in the first six months of 2026, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, excluding fair value changes and one-off items, reached Dh5 billion.

The group generated Dh3.4 billion in operating cashflow and ended June with Dh13.7 billion in cash and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, giving it significant firepower for future investments.

The results mark the first full reporting period since the formation of 2PointZero Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, in November.

They reflect the company's strategy of building a globally diversified investment platform across energy, consumer businesses, financial services and AI-enabled operations.

Next phase of growth

A major strategic milestone came after the reporting period, when subsidiary ePointZero completed its $2.25 billion acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners, marking the group's first investment in US natural gas infrastructure.

The all-cash deal gives ePointZero minority stakes in two key pipeline systems – a 35 per cent interest in the Rover Pipeline and a 25 per cent stake in the Ohio River System. Both are operated by midstream industry leader Energy Transfer.

The assets span the Appalachian Basin, North America's largest natural gas-producing region, and increase the company's portfolio of long-term, cash-generating infrastructure assets.

The acquisition reflects a strategy outlined by chief executive Samia Bouazza in an interview with The National this year, when she said the company was pursuing double-digit growth through disciplined capital allocation, selective divestments, and investments in sectors benefitting from structural trends, including energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates the strength of the platform we have been building over several years," Ms Bouazza said in a statement issued on Thursday. She said the group's cash position leaves it well placed to invest through market cycles.

While headline earnings were supported by gains from the group's investment portfolio, including holdings in SpaceX and Anthropic, 2PointZero Group said its operating businesses generated Dh2.2 billion in net profit during the period. On a pro forma like-for-like basis, revenue increased 114 per cent while the gross profit margin remained stable at 29 per cent.

AI and global acquisitions reshape portfolio

Alongside its US expansion, the company continued to broaden its international portfolio.

In June, it completed the sale of its entire 7.29 per cent stake in Taqa, with proceeds set aside to strengthen the balance sheet and fund investments across energy, mining, consumer, food and packaging.

It acquired a controlling 60.8 per cent stake in Italy's Isem Packaging Group for Dh704 million, while Beltone Holding completed the €197.6 million (Dh836.3 million) acquisition of Baobab Group, expanding into seven African markets. The group also invested in wearable technology company Whoop as part of its Series G funding round.

Across its operating businesses, portfolio companies also recorded solid performances.

Fashion retailer Tendam posted record annual revenue of €1.47 billion and Ebitda of €369 million, while food platform Ghitha increased first-half revenue by 28 per cent to Dh3.4 billion despite regional geopolitical challenges.

Mining and trading subsidiary International Resources Holding signed an $11.5 billion aluminium joint venture with India's Adani Enterprises, alongside long-term LNG agreements and partnerships spanning commodities trading and AI-powered mineral exploration.

Artificial intelligence also continued to feature prominently in the group's strategy, with 2PointZero Group saying nearly 10 per cent of its workforce now consists of AI co-workers embedded across its operations to improve productivity and decision-making.

That builds on an AI strategy Ms Bouazza discussed with The National in February, when she said the group's proprietary AI platform was providing management with real-time oversight of operations across its portfolio while streamlining investment analysis and decision making.

The company's progress has also attracted greater investor attention. In June, Time ranked 2PointZero Group 36th on its inaugural World's Growth Leaders list, while Fab Securities initiated coverage with a "buy" recommendation and a target price of Dh3.30 a share. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange also added the company to its single-stock futures market, broadening access for international investors.

The first half results suggest the company is starting to execute on many of the priorities that management outlined at the start of the year, such as redeploying capital after asset sales, expanding internationally through acquisitions, embedding AI more deeply across its operations and increasing exposure to sectors expected to benefit from long-term structural growth.

While investment gains continued to contribute significantly to reported earnings, the company is increasingly directing capital towards operating businesses and infrastructure assets with recurring cash flows, indicating a longer-term focus on building sustainable earnings across energy, consumer industries and financial services.