Gulf money quietly backing US activist hedge funds may soon have to show its face

The US' financial regulator has pressured activist hedge funds to reveal who is backing them. For Gulf family offices quietly co-investing in US markets, that means their names could soon be public.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said activist investors in the US must disclose the identities of their clients in regulatory filings, in a move that may rattle hedge funds by requesting information they have long fought to keep secret.

The updated interpretations of 13D filings and proxy statements, issued last week, clarify how the agency views its rules on critical filings after a busy six months of activist campaigns.

For the Gulf, where a fast-growing class of private family offices has been deepening its exposure to markets in North America, the implications go well beyond Wall Street.

How it works

The SEC regulates US financial markets and is meant to ensure companies play by the rules. One area it has long monitored is activist investing, where hedge funds acquire large stakes in companies to force change, pushing for anything from cost cuts and leadership changes to outright sales.

A structure known as a special purpose vehicle allows outside investors to back these campaigns without their names appearing publicly. That arrangement could now be over.

The mechanics are straightforward. A Gulf family office, for example, learns that an activist fund is planning to pressure a major US company to sell itself or replace its chief executive. Rather than investing in the fund broadly, the family office backs that one specific campaign, collects its share of the profits if the strategy succeeds and exits. Until last week, that arrangement could remain entirely private. It can no longer.

Activist investors like Elliott Management, Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square have reshaped major global companies through aggressive public campaigns, from pushing Twitter's board to oust its co-founder Jack Dorsey in 2021, to pressuring BHP Billiton into a multibillion-dollar corporate restructure. Their campaigns demonstrate the real power these funds wield, and precisely why the backers funding them have fought so hard to stay anonymous.

Mohammed Soliman, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said, “the agency has effectively ended the long-standing practice of shielding investor identities in these targeted vehicles. The change applies broadly, compelling greater transparency in proxy fights and filings without singling out any particular category of capital”.

However, Ben Charoenwong, associate professor of finance at Insead in Singapore, cautioned against treating the guidance as settled.

“This is not a new rule, but just guidance on the interpretation without a consultation or open period,” he told The National.

“A new rule would take over a year of comment letters and court fights that they may lose ... This is staff guidance, not law. The same staff can quietly kill it next year by issuing another guidance.”

Gulf impact

North America accounts for 50 per cent of Middle Eastern family office portfolios, the largest single regional allocation, according to UBS's Global Family Office Report 2026.

A younger generation of Gulf heirs is moving family wealth towards more sophisticated global strategies, including private equity co-investments and alternative assets, according to Ocorian. Sixty-eight per cent of Middle Eastern family offices say the next generation is already taking a bigger role in investment strategy, with a growing focus on digital assets and alternatives, precisely the kind of shift that brings Gulf private capital closer to the co-investment structures this SEC clarification now targets.

The total amount of Gulf private family office capital deployed in the US is not publicly tracked. That lack of clarity is what makes this policy reinterpretation of interest. Some of that invisible money may have to show its face.

Peter Unwin, head of private wealth and family office at IQ-EQ, offered insight into why Gulf investors have been drawn to these structures in the first place.

“Gulf investors and family offices use activist investor vehicles to achieve greater influence over investment outcomes rather than simply waiting for management to improve performance,” he said.

“These vehicles are well aligned to the fact family offices often have a longer-term strategy compared to a portfolio manager in a fund who's primarily looking for short-term gains. This style of investing can allow them to act more akin to private equity investors while retaining exposure to public markets.”

For sovereign funds such as Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority, the direct impact is limited. Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights, said Gulf institutional investors tend to be “less involved in activist campaigns than some other institutional investors. They tend to invest in companies in which they trust and believe in the management rather than those they want to use leverage to change.”

The picture is different for Gulf family offices and private investors. “The rule really only bites on the deal-specific structures, the single-company SPVs and the co-investments,” Mr Charoenwong said. “Being named, permanently, on a US filing as the foreign money behind a campaign to break up an American company carries a political cost, both back home and in Washington, and also affects their privacy, which they were afforded previously.”

Mr Soliman said the exposure is particularly acute where private wealth sits close to state power. “For Gulf family offices and private investors, whose capital often operates in a region where personal wealth and state interests can overlap, the new disclosure obligations introduce a specific layer of exposure. Public identification of backers in activist campaigns could invite unwanted political or media scrutiny in the United States.”

What comes next

Ms Ziemba cautioned against overstating the significance of the guidance. “The move doesn't make the US more complicated or difficult for Gulf investors,” she said.

“Many of these frictions have been in place for some time. The US remains a complicated market but one that attracts a lot of Gulf capital due to its size, depth and involvement in capital for technology and key supply chains,” added Ms Ziemba.

Mr Charoenwong expects the response from sophisticated investors to be structural rather than a withdrawal from US markets.

“Sophisticated money doesn't quit a strategy because disclosure tightens, it moves into the wrapper that shows the least,” he said, adding that they can shift back to mixing with larger funds and opt out of joining anything that names them in a co-bidder line.