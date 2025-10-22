'This feels like 1999': Former Goldman Sachs economist sounds alarm over AI and market euphoria

Lord Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs chief economist and the man who coined the term Brics in 2001, joined me for breakfast at the AIM Summit in Downtown Dubai.

Despite his long-term optimism about the technology’s potential, Mr O’Neill distances himself from the market’s current obsession. “I’m more cautious – too much of a value person,” he says.

“I’ve struggled to see how it could have done what it’s done the past couple of years. What really bothers me is that parts of the market seem to be basically investing in each other. That brings back memories of 1998-99 and the build-up to the Nasdaq bubble. So no – I’d stay away.”

He still sees promise where artificial intelligence can deliver real-world productivity. “I’m quite heavily involved in early-stage venture work – applications of AI in health or education where we can get transformational outcomes. I look at that as profit with a purpose.

“Central bank monetary policy is perhaps still too accommodative. How could every asset class be doing well at the same time? It doesn’t really make sense otherwise.”

Markets, he adds, are often far ahead in figuring things out. O’Neill warns that investors risk repeating history. “I just checked the University of Michigan five-year inflation expectations – 3.7 per cent – above the range of the past 30 years,” he says. “That doesn’t suggest inflation is beaten. The longer it stays at those levels, the more ingrained it becomes … we’re going to end up going back to the 1960s and 1970s, inflation becoming a real issue.”

Brics and the dollar challenge

Two decades after coining the term, O’Neill sees a new dynamic between China and India that could reshape global power. “It’s more symbolism, but it’s powerful symbolism and it’s getting bigger,” he says of meetings involving China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If India and China started to really treat each other seriously, then you’re talking a whole different ball game.”

He argues that the post-Second World War institutions – the UN, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and even the G20 – no longer reflect the balance of power today.

“All these guys are underrepresented in them,” he says. “But you’re not going to change any of it unless you start to treat each other more seriously on trade. If the Indians and Chinese started to seriously pursue free trade with each other, then you could start to believe all these things about the use of their currencies a lot more seriously than all the talk I often hear.”

O’Neill, who has watched past attempts by the yen and euro to challenge the greenback, cautions that change comes only when the US pushes others to seek alternatives. “If the US keeps doing things to provoke other governments and investors to look for something else, that process might force these alternatives to become more realistic,” he says.

He recalls how the world’s mood shifted after 9/11. “The underlying symbolism of the brutal attack on 9/11 was that the world had basically had enough of Americanisation,” O’Neill says.

“We then had a decade of many equity markets outperforming the US and many years of the dollar being weak … but that stopped in 2011. I can’t see it happening again unless [US President Donald] Trump – or a follow-on to Trump – makes fundamentally wrong decisions for the sustainable credibility of the United States.”