Dewa set to raise $6.1bn from largest IPO in the Middle East, Europe and Africa

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will raise Dh22.41 billion ($6.1bn) from its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market, making it the largest listing in the Middle East, Europe and Africa since Saudi Aramco in 2019.

The book building and subscription process was completed on Tuesday, setting the final offer price at Dh2.48 per share by the Government of Dubai in its capacity as the selling shareholder.

A total of nine billion ordinary shares, representing 18 per cent of Dewa’s issued share capital were offered. This includes commitments from cornerstone and strategic investors amounting to approximately Dh13.8bn.

Following completion of the IPO, the Government of Dubai will continue to own 82 per cent of Dewa's share capital.

“International demand for Dewa’s IPO is a testament of confidence in Dubai’s status as a trustworthy investment destination. Our goal is for our financial market to reflect the strength and diversity of our economy," said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

نجاح اكتتاب ديوا في استقطاب طلبات اكتتاب بقيمة 315 مليار درهم عبر مشاركة أغلب الصناديق السيادية والخاصة العالمية ومشاركة 65 ألف من المستثمرين الأفراد مما جعله ثاني أكبر إدراج في تاريخ المنطقة هو تصويت ثقة عالمي على اقتصادنا ونقطة تحول إيجابية في أسواقنا المالية . pic.twitter.com/m67Sai0PdM — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) April 6, 2022

The IPO saw “incredibly strong demand" from local and international investors, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa, said.

"We are very proud that this will become the largest ever IPO in the UAE and the largest in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region so far in 2022. This level of interest is not only indicative of Dewa’s status as a world-class provider of utilities but also underlines the attractiveness of Dubai as a global capital market.

"As we look ahead, Dewa will remain focused on creating value for all its stakeholders by meeting the increasing demand for electricity and water in Dubai and by supporting the Emirate’s energy transition to net zero by 2050.”

