Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sales to exceed $33bn this year

Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine and also lifted its full-year profit outlook. AFP

Pfizer significantly increased its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales, saying it now expects the shots to bring in $33.5 billion this year, higher than the previous estimate of $26bn.

The New York drugmaker now expects full-year revenue of $78bn to $80bn, compared with $70.5bn to $72.5bn previously.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected to reach $3.95 to $4.05, up from the previous forecast of $3.55 to $3.65.

The Covid shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is poised to set a record for sales of a drug in a single year. In the second quarter, the vaccine drew $7.8bn, more than the $7.05bn analysts expected.

The companies, which have delivered one billion total doses of the two-shot regimen, have secured contracts for 2.1 billion doses through mid-July.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s core pharmaceutical business continued to show growth, up 10 per cent to $11.1bn, leading it to raise revenue guidance for that portfolio by $400 million for the year.

Shares of Pfizer were up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading in New York on Wednesday. Through the close on Tuesday, Pfizer had gained 14 per cent this year.

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

Christopher Robin

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Haley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Peter Capaldi

Three stars

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

