Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sales to exceed $33bn this year

Pfizer significantly increased its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales, saying it now expects the shots to bring in $33.5 billion this year, higher than the previous estimate of $26bn.
The New York drugmaker now expects full-year revenue of $78bn to $80bn, compared with $70.5bn to $72.5bn previously.
Adjusted earnings per share are projected to reach $3.95 to $4.05, up from the previous forecast of $3.55 to $3.65.
The Covid shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is poised to set a record for sales of a drug in a single year. In the second quarter, the vaccine drew $7.8bn, more than the $7.05bn analysts expected.
The companies, which have delivered one billion total doses of the two-shot regimen, have secured contracts for 2.1 billion doses through mid-July.
Meanwhile, Pfizer’s core pharmaceutical business continued to show growth, up 10 per cent to $11.1bn, leading it to raise revenue guidance for that portfolio by $400 million for the year.
Shares of Pfizer were up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading in New York on Wednesday. Through the close on Tuesday, Pfizer had gained 14 per cent this year.
