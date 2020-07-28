Investcorp closes €250 million collaterised loan obligation

Investcorp, the Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, closed a €250 million (Dh1 billion) collaterised loan obligation (CLO) as it looks to invest in performing assets to boost growth.
The latest transaction represents the firm’s seventeenth second generation, post-financial crisis European CLO and brings its total assets under management (AUM) in European CLOs to over €7bn, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
CLOs are corporate loans taken out by private equity firms to conduct leveraged buyouts.
Investcorp closed its first CLO, which is valued at €489m, in March this year.
“We are pleased to have successfully closed Harvest XXIV as we believe the current environment offers attractive opportunities to invest in strong, performing assets at attractive levels,” Jeremy Ghose, global head of Investcorp Credit Management, said. “Following the final close of our Mount Row (Levered) Credit Fund in May, this brings total new AUM raised in 2020 year to date to $1.5bn (Dh5.5bn).”
Investcorp said the CLO attracted strong interest from 19 external investors and is backed by a diversified portfolio of senior-secured leveraged loans representing industries such as services, healthcare, software and education.
“We believe this latest milestone is a testament to the strength of our credit platform and our team’s ability to capitalise on market opportunities in a post Covid investment landscape,” Mr Ghose said.
Investcorp’s credit management business manages approximately $13bn AUM globally and has invested across global credit markets for more than 15 years.
In May, the company closed a new fund targeting Italian distressed debt with €340m in commitments to invest in Italy’s non-performing loan market. The Italian NPL Fund II will invest in distressed debt secured by residential and commercial real estate in the European country.
Investcorp is also planning to invest heavily in technology, with plans to allocate "a significant proportion" of its $1bn-$2bn of annual private equity investments over the next two years into technology assets.
From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore
Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets
Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation
Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night
Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans
Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad
Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency
There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas
Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas
A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians
Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf.
This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India
A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians
However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed
The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas
Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online
The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online
The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation
Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600
Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600
The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually
Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated
As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640
Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
RASHMEE ROSHAN LAL: How the pandemic is testing the solidarity of the European Union
ALISTAIR BURT: Despite Brexit, Britain can remain a world power
Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League
Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)
Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
Revival
Eminem
Interscope
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm
Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: from Dh209,000
On sale: now
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada
Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez
David Frum: Trump's bungling of coronavirus will reshape US politics
Hussein Ibish: How will 'President Joe Biden' deal with the Middle East?
Raghida Dergham: Can Trump's coronavirus strategy help reboot his re-election bid?
1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m)
2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m)
3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m)
4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m)
5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m
