How retailers should adapt to the 'new normal'

Shoppers on an escalator at Dubai Festival City mall in Dubai wearing masks during the Covid-19 outbreak. Companies need to improve both their online and offline offerings to entice customers to spend during the pandemic, says Manar Al Hinai. Pawan Singh / The National

One thing we are certain of following the Covid-19 outbreak is that businesses will not go back to how they were anytime soon.

The pandemic forced millions of us to shop online, and for many, it was their first time in doing so. Research by Mckinsey revealed that more than 75 per cent of American consumers experimented with different shopping options during the crisis. Value, convenience, and availability were the drivers behind their retailers of choice.

Even after different regions reopen, 73 per cent of Americans are still not comfortable with going back into their old out-of-home routines, which means that online shopping will remain a primary outlet for a while. Things aren’t very different in Southeast Asia either. A report by management consultancy Bain & Company and Facebook stated that 80 per cent of shoppers in Southeast Asian countries are likely to continue shopping online for groceries and other essential items, even after the pandemic ends.

So, what should retailers do? For starters they shouldn’t wait for things go back to how they were, because the more they wait, the more they could be losing their customers for good. This is what they should focus on instead:

Optimise the online experience

When I was experimenting with grocers, I faced a number of issues with large retailers who hadn’t optimised their websites for mobile use. Global retail e-commerce sales are projected to increase to almost double to $6.54 trillion (Dh24tn) in 2022, up from $3.53tn last year, which means that more people will turn to online shopping via their mobile devices.

As you work on optimising your website, ensure that you have a customer service system in place that caters to enquiries in a timely manner. With so many retailers competing for attention, it isn't hard for your customer to switch to a competitor if they felt neglected. This should be extended to your social media pages. Many customers ask direct questions regarding a product, price, and delivery under a retailer’s posts on social media, and there should be a two-way engagement to establish an initial relationship and turn that to a sale.

Optimise your Instagram page to include the shop feature that allows customers to see a product's price and make a purchase.

Rethink the in-store experience

For a while now, retailers across the world have been competing to offer unique in-store experiences to attract customers to visit them. The Electric Cinema in London, one of the oldest cinemas in the country, is known for its comfortable chairs experience. The cinema offers double beds in the front row, and each of its red, reclining leather armchairs comes with a footstool and a side table.

As more customers opt to shop online and stay in, your role as a retailer is to come up with a concept that would make them want to get out of their comfort zones and visit your store. If you operate a restaurant, what is it that you can offer to tempt your customers to dine in? For years, the Pizzeria Canti Prosecco in Harrod’s, London’s premier department store, attracted customers with its singing chef who entertains customers by performing opera while he works. With safety measures in place, you should also ensure that you offer a safe and healthy in-store environment that would encourage your customers to visit.

Offer your in-store services virtually

Move your in-store experiences online. What personal and convenient experiences could you offer? Personal shopping experiences could be held virtually. With the help of screen-sharing options on video conferencing tools, you could help your clients pick out the best option for furniture, fashion, arts and accessories. This is also ideal for those who had been offering workshops. Beaumont Etiquette is an example UK brand specialising in etiquette classes that became one of the options those interested in learning etiquette resorted to because it offers online webinars and classes.

Retailers shouldn’t use this slow period in terms of physical visits to wait and see how things turn out. This is an opportunity to digitise their business and their customer service, which could help them weather the current storm and the new normal that is set to follow.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, who manages her marketing and communications company in Abu Dhabi

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

