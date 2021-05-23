Oil markets set for recalibration as US and Iran attempt to restore nuclear deal

Tanks connected to the Colonial Pipeline system in Baltimore. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, closed 2.65 per cent higher at $63.58 a barrel on Friday. Bloomberg

Global oil markets are set for a recalibration, with millions of barrels of Iranian crude expected to return to markets if Washington and Tehran agree to restore the Iranian nuclear deal from which the Trump government withdrew in 2018.

Although Brent and West Texas Intermediate rounded off the week on a strong note, prices were lower last week amid expectations of the potential return of Iranian oil supplies.

International benchmark Brent settled 2.04 per cent higher on Friday at $66.44 a barrel but was 3.3 per cent lower over the course of the week.

However, even if a deal were to struck and sanctions lifted, allowing Iranian oil back on to the market, the overall outlook for higher commodity prices remains unchanged, said Mr Hansen.

Projections by Facts Global Energy in London suggest that Iran’s production has halved to below 1.9 million barrels per day, from 3.8 million bpd before sanctions were reimposed in 2018.

The country’s exports, which averaged 2 million bpd before US sanctions, now stand at about 200,000 bpd.

“Should the US and Iran manage to come to a diplomatic agreement, we would expect Iran’s oil production to be able to rebound in relative short order,” said Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD, last week.

Until recently, the market had not priced in the prospective return of Iranian barrels “in a meaningful way”, he said.

A possible return of Iranian barrels to the markets comes amid a gradual increase in supply by Opec+, the group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Opec+ plans to incrementally add 2 million bpd by July despite a surge in Covid-19 infections in several markets, particularly India.

Saudi Arabia, which supported the group’s restrictions by volunteering to withdraw 1 million bpd until April, began to phase out the cuts this month.

Opec+ came together this time last year to enforce some of the steepest production cuts in history, drawing back 9.7 million bpd from the markets in response to a historic drop in demand caused by the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

The group has since been gradually phasing out cuts and aims to bring back more supply in line with growing demand. The next meeting to discuss current supply levels is scheduled for the end of the month.

Demand for oil is also supported by global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting an increase in global gross domestic product of 6 per cent this year, after it shrunk by 3.3 per cent last year.

Oil prices have gained about 30 per cent so far this year, supported by a slow return to normality in many markets.

Vaccination programmes in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries have improved mobility and demand for fuel products.

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

