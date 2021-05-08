Cyber-attack forces Colonial Pipeline to halt all operations

Ireland's government said 'some functions' of its health ministry's IT system were suspended as a 'precautionary measure', following a suspected cyber attack.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest US refined products pipeline operator, has halted all operations after it fell victim to a cyber security attack on Friday, the company said.

The company learned of the attack on Friday and took systems offline to contain the threat, it said in a statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, it said.

The company has engaged a third-party cyber security firm to launch an investigation, and Colonial has contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.

Reuters reported earlier Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern US through about 8,850 kilometres of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

"At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation," according to the company statement.

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

