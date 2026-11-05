Masdar and Endesa begin construction of $28m battery storage projects in Spain amid clean energy push

Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar and Spanish utility firm Endesa have started construction of three battery energy storage projects in Spain to help the European nation integrate more clean power into its grid.

The total investment in the projects at Ardila, La Vega I and La Vega II, is €25.2 million ($28.3 million), Masdar said in a statement on Thursday.

They will add 60.16 megawatts of battery storage capacity and 120.34 megawatt-hours of storage to solar plants in Extremadura and Andalusia.

The plants are expected to be operational by the end of next year and will create 50 jobs.

Battery energy storage projects provide flexible energy to the grid by storing power in periods of low demand and releasing it at peak times.

The technology helps to balance and stabilise the intermittent supply from renewable sources, and helps to boost clean energy supply to the grid.

“Spain is one of Europe’s fastest-growing major economies and this growth requires secure, resilient power,” said Ibraheem Almansouri, acting chief operating officer of Masdar. “These projects will help integrate more clean power into the grid and strengthen the stability of the electricity system.”

He added that Masdar will continue to invest in Spain to support its economic ambitions.

Spain, like other European nations, aims to become net zero in emissions by 2050 and is speeding up development of new renewable energy projects.

It plans to reach the target of 81 per cent renewable electricity generation by 2030, with wind power capacity of 62 gigawatts and 76 gigawatts of solar.

The latest announcement follows Masdar's acquisition of a stake in a portfolio of Endesa’s photovoltaic assets in Spain in 2024.

Masdar currently has 4.1 gigawatts of operational capacity across the Iberian Peninsula, with around 1 gigawatt under development.

Jointly owned by Abu Dhabi's Taqa, Adnoc and Mubadala, Masdar is targeting a portfolio capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030 as it continues to develop new renewable projects globally.

Last month, it started construction on its first project in Malaysia, set to be one of the largest floating solar developments in South-East Asia.

The 200MW Chereh Dam solar photovoltaic project in Parang state is being built by a consortium that also features Malaysia's Citaglobal construction company and investment firm Tiza Global.

In August, Masdar launched its second battery energy storage system project in Rochdale, near Manchester in the UK. This follows the launch of another project near Stockport in December.