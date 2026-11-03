Aramco posts 34% jump in Q3 profit despite attacks on energy infrastructure

Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the world's largest oil-producing company, has reported a 34 per cent annual increase in its third-quarter net income, despite disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

Net profit for the three months to the end of September rose to 135.94 billion Saudi riyals ($36.25 billion), up from 101 billion riyals reported for the same period last year, Aramco said on Tuesday in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

“Geopolitical uncertainty and attacks on key energy facilities continued to amplify the global energy supply crisis in the third quarter of 2026, with serious implications for global energy security,” Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser said.

"Despite challenges the flexibility of our system, and the strength of a supply network built over decades, enabled us to continue delivering reliably to our customers through this extraordinary period.”

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