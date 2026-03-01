Oil jumps as Iran conflict risks supply disruption

Oil prices spiked on Sunday evening as traders feared the Iran conflict will lead to a supply disruption.

Brent crude futures reached as high as $82.37 a barrel before trading at $78.84 as of 6.19pm ET. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude, was up more than 7.25 per cent at $71.88 a barrel.

Traders were waiting anxiously for the impact that the Iran conflict would have on global energy markets, with some analysts anticipating oil prices could touch $100 a barrel under a worst-case scenario.

The source of that anxiety is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which one-fifth of global oil consumption passes. Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported oil flow through the strait averaged roughly 20 billion barrels per day in 2024 and 2025.

“The key question is when do vessels re-establish export flows,” Alan Gelder, senior vice president of refining, chemicals and oil Markets at Wood Mackenzie, said in a note.

“No doubt, tanker rates and insurance will increase dramatically, but these costs would only be a small part of the oil price impact associated with a curtailment of oil flows if they last for more than a few days.”

The Gulf Co-operation Council called for immediate cessation of Iranian strikes against Arab nations to ensure the safety of supply chains and the stability of global energy markets.

“The council also expressed full solidarity among the GCC states and their united stand against these attacks, stressing that the security of its member states is indivisible, and that any attack on any member state is a direct attack on all GCC states,” it said in a statement following a ministerial meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Opec+ said it had agreed to increase output by 206,000 barrels per day beginning in April. That fell between the 137,000 bpd - a case anticipated by most analysts, but it was a more moderate decision compared to the increases of 400,000-500,000 that were also suggested.

The bloc had said it was retaining its flexibility “to increase, pause or reverse the phase out of the voluntary production adjustments” as it assesses market conditions.

The meeting became one of the most consequential facing Opec as traders continue to assess threats to Gulf oil flows.

“If flows through the Gulf are constrained, additional production will provide limited immediate relief, making access to export routes far more important than headline output targets,” Jorge Leon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy, said in a note.