Positive Zero is a one-stop shop for clean energy services and operates through three key businesses. Photo: Positive Zero
Positive Zero is a one-stop shop for clean energy services and operates through three key businesses. Photo: Positive Zero

Business

Energy

BlackRock-backed Positive Zero is considering an IPO, says chief

Dubai-based decarbonisation company secured 43 new solar projects across the Gulf region last year

John Benny

March 12, 2025