BlackRock-backed Positive Zero is considering an IPO, says chief

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/18/blackrock-to-invest-up-to-400m-in-uaes-decarbonisation-company-positive-zero/" target="_blank">Positive Zero</a>, a Dubai-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/01/15/chinas-trina-solar-seeks-partner-for-5-billion-programme-in-uae/" target="_blank">decarbonisation company</a> backed by US private equity firm BlackRock, is building the scale of its business as it considers an initial public offering (IPO) and plans to raise debt in a bid to enter new markets, its chief executive said. “Any type of exit, including IPO, could be on the table,” David Auriau told <i>The National</i>. "To make an efficient listing, you need to have a certain scale and this is what we're working on every day<i>."</i> The company, which secured up to $400 million in investment from BlackRock in 2023, plans to raise another “few hundred million dollars” in debt in the short term to fund its growth in potential new markets, he said. Positive Zero is a one-stop shop for clean energy services and operates through three key businesses: SirajPower for solar power generation, Taka Solutions for energy efficiency improvements and Hypr Energy, which supplies mobile battery systems. Since its deal with BlackRock, the company has doubled its earnings and nearly tripled its capital expenditure on projects year-on-year, Positive Zero said in a statement last month, without revealing the figures. The company, which currently has more than 200 megawatts of distributed solar installations in operation, secured 43 new solar projects across the Gulf region last year. Distributed solar systems are commonly set up on building roofs, at businesses and factories, or on small land areas. Positive Zero aims to be “at the forefront” of the UAE's evolving energy market and is focusing on the “key strategic accounts” that it has. These include major companies such as DP World, Landmark Group, Dubai Holding, and Lulu Group, Mr Auriau said. The company practices a form of vendor financing, where it funds projects on behalf of its clients. “Our work depends on a few key factors,” Mr Auriau said. "One of them is having a relatively bankable agreement, which allows us to finance and refinance [our activities] with banks." He added that a key criterion was to have a creditworthy off-taker with firm financials. In January, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) Group signed a power purchase agreement for the installation of solar panels on the roof of Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest exhibition venue in the Middle East. Managed by SirajPower, the project will run for 15 years and feature a five-megawatt peak installed capacity of solar panels. Set to be up and running by late 2025, it will supply 30 per cent of Adnec Centre’s annual electricity needs. The UAE has been increasingly boosting the share of power generated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/03/06/uae-power-generation-from-solar-pv-and-nuclear-surged-in-2024-says-agency/" target="_blank">low-emissions sources</a>, which grew to 35 per cent last year – up from only 3 per cent in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency. Strong annual growth of 29 per cent in solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and 25 per cent in nuclear helped displace thermal generation, which was down by almost 8 per cent annually, the agency said in its<i> Electricity 2025</i> report. The solar energy sector has been a focal point of trade disputes in recent years, especially between the US and China. Since his return to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs of 20 per cent on Chinese imports. Positive Zero is “keeping an eye” on trade developments but is not worried about the impact of tariffs and other restrictions on solar goods, its chief executive said. If the price of solar panels goes up, the company will charge customers more for their solar energy. However, Positive Zero is confident that solar is now so cost-effective that it will still be a good deal for customers to switch to solar rooftops or carports, Mr Auriau said.