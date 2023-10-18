Oil prices rally as worsening Israel-Gaza war stokes supply concerns

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on growing concerns that the Israel-Gaza war could escalate and potentially affect crude supplies from the region.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 1.71 per cent higher at $91.42 a barrel at 10.40am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.01 per cent at $88.40 a barrel.

“Oil prices rallied once more later in the session yesterday as they continue to be driven by regional geopolitical tensions,” Jeanne Walters, senior economist at Emirates NBD, said in a note to investors.

The Middle East is facing a new bout of geopolitical uncertainty as the war between Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, continues to rage. More than 4,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which entered its 12th day.

More than 3,000 have been killed in Gaza alone as the siege of the blockaded enclave continues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already spoken of a long war as his troops gather on the Gaza border for a full-fledged ground invasion.

There were protests in the occupied West Bank and around Middle East cities after more than 500 Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday.

While Palestinian health workers confirmed it was an Israeli strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has denied responsibility.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s Wednesday meeting in Amman with Arab leaders to discuss the escalating developments conflict has been cancelled, the White House has said.

The summit, which was due to take place in the Jordanian capital after his stop in Israel, was to include Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Energy traders are unsure how far the conflict will drag on and the impact it could have on crude supplies from the region, home to some of the world’s top oil-exporting nations.

The prices are surging “as energy traders remain in wait-and-see mode to see if the US diplomatic efforts will be successful in preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a wider regional war”, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Tension in Gaza will remain a major factor influencing prices in the short term, overshadowing even the potential return of Venezuelan oil to the market, as the situation continues to deteriorate in the Middle East, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

“I am afraid we will see tensions further escalate in Gaza, and that could send oil prices higher by a big chunk,” she said.

US oil stocks fell by 4.4 million barrels last week but that and the agreement between Washington and Caracas to relieve a part of sanctions againts Venezuelan oil “are rapidly swept under the rug when things get ugly in the Middle East", Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

Part of sanctions put in place on Venezuelan oil exports following the re-election of Mr Maduro in 2018 are set to be lifted under a reported US-Venezuela deal.

The potential easing of sanctions would allow the country, which has the world’s largest crude reserves, to exports its oil to more markets.