Oil prices fall on expectations of further interest rate increases

Oil prices were down on Thursday as prospects of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve offset a surprise drop in US crude stocks.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.36 per cent lower at $76.84 a barrel at 10.36am UAE time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.34 per cent at $72.28 a barrel.

On Wednesday, Brent settled 1.61 per cent higher at $77.12 a barrel, while WTI was up 1.88 per cent at $72.53.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell informed US Congress on Wednesday that the majority of the Federal Open Market Committee expected there to be a need for additional interest rate increases “by the end of the year".

The speed of the policy tightening is “not very important” right now and the pace of future rate increases will be guided by data, Mr Powell said.

Last week, the Fed paused increases on US interest rates to assess its tightening cycle on the economy, but signalled that it would resume raising rates again this year.

Higher interest rates could slow the global economy and dampen crude demand. The Fed has increased interest rates by a combined 500 basis points since March 2022.

Inflation in the UK rose more than expected in May, with the annual headline reading increasing by 8.7 per cent, unchanged from the April level.

Core inflation rose to an annual 7.1 per cent, its fastest level since 1992.

The rising prices dash hopes of the Bank of England pausing its monetary policy tightening and leaving interest rates on hold.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories, an indicator of fuel demand, dropped by 1.2 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said.

Analysts were expecting an increase of 300,000 barrels, Reuters reported.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its official data today.

“The oil market is going to remain tight thanks to Opec+, so that should make trading a little easier for energy traders,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Most energy analysts envision $80 oil at some point this year, so any bullish headline could get us there.

“Oil was getting near the bottom of its recent trading range, and it could continue rebounding if the headlines for China remain upbeat.”

China, the world’s second-largest economy and leading crude importer, cut two market-based benchmark lending rates this week, but the loosening of the monetary policy was less aggressive than what some analysts expected.

China’s economy, which rebounded after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at the start of the year, lost momentum in May, posting weaker retail sales and manufacturing output, while registering a slowdown in the property sector.

This week, US investment bank Goldman Sachs trimmed its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for the China from 6 per cent to 5.4 per cent.

It also reduced its 2024 growth forecast to 4.5 per cent, from 4.6 per cent.

“Going down the old route of boosting short-term growth with massive property and infrastructure stimulus goes against the top leadership's 'high-quality growth' model,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

“But policy support in areas such as high-end manufacturing and new energy vehicles has already been ongoing and is unlikely to generate large growth impulses.”

Last week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at a State Council meeting that the government was considering the introduction of a basket of stimulus measures.

MUFG cut its short-term oil price forecasts on Wednesday, citing higher-than-expected supply from Russia and other countries under sanctions.

The Japanese bank now expects Brent to average about $81 a barrel this year, lower than its previous estimate of $88. It also slashed its 2024 forecast to $84 from about $98.