UK inflation stuck at 8.7%, in blow for interest rate hopes

Inflation in the UK was unchanged in May, remaining at 8.7 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had been expecting a fall to 8.4 per cent.

Rising prices for air travel and second-hand cars put the upwards pressure on the inflation numbers, while the falling price of petrol provided the downwards pressure.

Core inflation, which strips out food and tobacco, was 7.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, up from 6.8 per cent in April, and the highest rate since March 1992, the ONS said.

Read More Why UK mortgage payers are facing further pain

Sticking to the plan

Hopes that the Bank of England might pause its monetary policy tightening and leave interest rates on hold have been dashed.

It is now almost inevitable that the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will raise interest rates for the 13th time in the current cycle to 4.75 per cent on Thursday.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living,” UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.

“We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.”

Some analysts said the continuing rise in the core inflation figure could nudge the MPC to go even further than forecast on Thursday.

“It leaves the Bank of England assured to raise interest rates again tomorrow at its monetary policy meeting and likely to consider a 0.5 per cent rise as opposed to the expected 0.25 per cent increase,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“What is certain is that the UK rate hiking cycle is far from being close to its end yet, the Bank of England becoming an increasingly outlier compared to both the Fed and ECB where the debate is much more focused on how close we are to seeing the terminal rate.”

'Dire consequences'

The “stickiness” of inflation has caused many economists to predict that interest rates will have to rise to 6 per cent by next year and remain at high levels for longer than previously forecast.

“The fear is that more rate rises could push some households to breaking point when their fixed-rate mortgages mature and they must absorb significantly higher repayments,” said Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest.

“With mortgage costs increasingly taking up a larger share of consumers’ take-home pay, this could have dire consequences for the economy as people restrict their spending to ensure they can meet their household bills.”

European stock markets fell on the latest UK inflation data. In London, the FTSE was 0.5 per cent lower, while Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.2 per cent and the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.3 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, the British pound gained around 0.18 per cent on the back of the inflation figures and the prediction of higher interest rates.