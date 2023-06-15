Oil steadies amid prospects of further interest rate increases and US reserve build-up

Oil prices were steady on Thursday as prospects of further interest increases by the US Federal Reserve and a build-up in US crude stocks outweighed optimism over China’s economic recovery.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.26 per cent higher at $73.39 a barrel at 11.06am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.28 per cent at $68.46 a barrel.

On Wednesday, Brent settled 1.47 per cent lower at $73.20 while WTI fell 1.66 per cent to $68.27.

“Chinese stimulus measures and sizeable crude import measures from the country helped boost sentiment in oil markets at the start of yesterday, but those gains were eroded later in the session after the [Fed] meeting and a surprise jump in US [crude] stockpiles,” Emirates NBD economists said in a research note.

The US central bank on Wednesday paused its interest rate increases to assess the impact of its inflation-fighting measures on the economy but signalled that it would raise rates again later this year.

“In light of how far we've come and tightening policy, the uncertain lens with which monetary policy affects the economy and potential headwinds from credit tightening, today we decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.

Higher interest rates could slow the global economy and dampen crude demand. The Fed has raised interest rates by a combined 500 basis points since March 2022.

“The oil market would have you thinking the economy is in worse shape, but that is not the case right now and the Fed may need to deliver more tightening that sends it quickly into a recession,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The Fed is going to have to kill this economy to conquer inflation and that should keep crude prices heavy.”

Meanwhile, US crude stocks, an indicator of fuel demand, rose by 7.9 million barrels last week, according to the US Energy information Administration.

Analysts had estimated a decline of 500,000 barrels, according to Reuters.

Total petroleum stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels in the week that ended on June 9 and distillate stocks rose by the same amount, the EIA data showed.

Futures rose by as much as 2 per cent on Wednesday after China’s central bank cut a key short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months following disappointing economic data.

The People’s Bank of China lowered its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.9 per cent, from 2 per cent.

Oil prices also received a boost from a Bloomberg report that said the US plans to buy about 12 million barrels of oil this year as it begins to refill its emergency crude reserves.

The figure includes 3 million barrels already scheduled for delivery in August and an additional 3 million barrels from a solicitation, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Brent crude surged to about $140 a barrel last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That prompted Washington to make the largest sale yet from the strategic petroleum reserve of 180 million barrels, which was part of a strategy to stabilise oil markets and fend off high petrol prices.