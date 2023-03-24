Oil prices fall sharply amid growing demand concerns

Oil prices fell on Friday amid growing concerns about demand amid the US and Swiss banking crises and fears that continued interest rate increases could slow the global economy.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 3.33 per cent lower at $73.46 a barrel at 2.25pm UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 3.6 per cent at $67.44 a barrel.

The drop in prices on Friday came after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve could take several years.

The crucial stockpile has been drawn down to its lowest level since the 1980s after the Biden administration ordered a release following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Crude oil shortly spiked above the $70 mark but saw decent resistance at this level given that the financial stress seriously deteriorated global growth prospects and demand outlook,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Brent posted its biggest declines in months last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and a crisis at Switzerland's Credit Suisse, which resulted in the bank’s acquisition by larger rival UBS in an emergency rescue deal.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, stressing that the US banking system was “sound and resilient” despite the collapse of the two banks, which triggered a broad sell-off in global financial markets last week.

US crude stock data also showed an increase of 1.1 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.7 million barrel decrease, indicating lower demand in the world’s largest economy.

“There is too much pessimism in the oil market right now and any signs that the economy remains resilient could help trigger a short-covering rally,” said Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The bears have been in control as many energy traders remain unconvinced that the demand will be improving enough to bring down stockpiles.

“The key takeaway from the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting for energy traders is that the Fed is probably going to send this economy into a recession. China’s reopening story remains subdued and that is keeping oil grounded around the low $70s.”

Goldman Sachs has reduced its oil price forecasts for 2023, citing growing crude supplies and lower demand.

The investment bank now expects Brent to trade at $94 a barrel for the 12 months ahead and at $97 in the second half of 2024.

It had previously projected that the benchmark would trade at $100 in both scenarios.