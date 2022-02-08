Austria's SAN Group to develop $3.3m green hydrogen plant in Ras Al Khaimah

Austria-based SAN Group will invest Dh12 million ($3.3m) to build a green hydrogen and farming subsidiary in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.

The new company, SAN Enertech, will build a sustainable hydrogen production centre and a plant and fish farm on an 8,470 square metre plot in Al Hamra Industrial Zone within Rakez, the special economic zone said on Tuesday.

The centre is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

It will have a research hub, laboratory, desalination plant and green house, as well as hydroponic and aquaponic indoor systems. Solar energy will power all buildings at the premises and will also be used to produce green hydrogen, Rakez said.

“SAN Enertech seeks to collaborate with local scientists to jointly expand the know-how and experience in the field of self-sustained farming,” said Erich Erber, founder and president of SAN Group.

“We want to demonstrate a concept that can be achieved even in climates that are unstable for agriculture by providing fresh, home-grown food supplies for a growing population.”

SAN Group is a global biotechnology company with its headquarters in Singapore and employees across four continents, it says on its LinkedIn page. The business focuses on animal health, crop protection and nutrition, food diagnostics, real estate development and renewable energies, the page added.

The UAE and other countries across the Middle East and North Africa region are pursuing plans to incorporate hydrogen into their energy mix and tap into the clean fuel for different industrial applications.

Last year, Adnoc, Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ formed an alliance to develop a global hydrogen hub.

The UAE is also looking to export hydrogen as demand for it increases globally amid the energy transition. It aims to capture 25 per cent of the global hydrogen market share.

The pilot research plant in Ras Al Khaimah will serve as a blueprint for regenerative agriculture in the Middle East and Africa region.