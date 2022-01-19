Fertiglobe teams up with Masdar and Engie to develop green hydrogen unit in Ruwais

Fertiglobe, the Abu Dhabi-based chemicals joint venture of energy major Adnoc and Netherlands-listed OCI, signed an agreement with Masdar as well as France’s Engie to co-develop a green hydrogen facility in the UAE for the production of ammonia.

As part of the agreement, the three companies will study the development, design, financing, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of an industrial-scale and globally cost-competitive green hydrogen facility in Al Ruwais. It will have a potential capacity of up to 200 megawatts and be operational by 2025 with Fertiglobe as the sole long term off-taker, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This new partnership with Masdar and Eegies represents a great opportunity for Fertiglobe and the UAE to play a crucial role in the global energy transition and fits well in the UAE’s vision of a diversified and sustainable future,” Ahmed El-Hoshy, chief executive of Fertiglobe said.

“Abu Dhabi is an ideal location to produce green hydrogen given the country’s commitment to a low carbon future, its unique renewables profile and its strategic geographic location.”

More to follow